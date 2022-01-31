Feb. 4-Feb.18 Cambridge-Deerfield senior menus

CAMBRIDGE CAP Senior Luncheons
The Cambridge Community Activities Program holds Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, which includes lunch and entertainment.
The next luncheon will be Wed., Feb. 9 at Cambridge Market Cafe for Valentine Charcuterie boards and cards.
CAP is looking for individuals interested in performing for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call (608) 423-8045.
McFarland Senior Outreach
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals remain pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, Feb. 4
Lemon Dill Baked Fish
Tarter Sauce
Baked Potato
Sour Cream
Coleslaw
WW Bread
Butter
Marble Loaf Cake
MO - Hummus Wrap
NCS - SJ Jell-o
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Noodles
Carrots
Mixed Green Salad
Dressing
Peaches
Brownie
Salad Option: Hummus Platter
Pita wedges, hummus, roasted vegetables and mixed green garnish.
Meal items to be served with this: peaches & brownie
MO - Veggie Chili
NCS - SF Cookie
Friday, Feb. 11
Meatballs in Gravy
NAS - No Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Mixed Greens
Dressing
WW Roll/Butter
Mixed Fruit
Butterscotch Pudding Cup
MO - Veggie Meatballs
NCS - SF Pudding
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Beef Stew
Biscuit
Corn
Chunky Applesauce
Banana Bar
Salad Option: Chicken cranberry bacon bleu (CCCB) Salad
Mixed greens topped with diced chicken, bacon crumble, dried cranberries,
bleu cheese crumbles and croutons.
Dressing: None
Meal items to be served with this: biscuit, chunky applesauce, banana bar
MO - Veggie Stew
NCS - Spiced Pears
Friday, Feb. 18
Pot Roast in Gravy
WW Roll/Butter
Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes
Carrots
Pineapple Tidbits
Frosted Pumpkin Bar
MO - Garden Burger
NCS - SF Pudding
DEERFIELD DCC Meals
The Deerfield Community Center has resumed twice-weekly senior gatherings that had been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. BINGO, coffee and pastries are offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants.
Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested.Those who don’t want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC.