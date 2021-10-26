Environmental impact statement urged for Koshkonong Solar

Cambridge area residents have flooded the Wisconsin Public Service Commission with comments since the agency said in a preliminary determination on Oct. 18 that it won’t require an environmental impact statement for a proposed solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana.
In its Oct. 18 letter, sent to affected property owners, local government, media and others, the commission summarized the findings of a recently completed environmental assessment. Based on that assessment, it says taking the additional step of completing a full environmental impact statement isn’t necessary.
“No significant impacts on the human or natural environment are likely to occur as a result of the construction and operation of this project. Therefore, preparation of an EIS is not required,” the letter said.
The area would nevertheless be affected in a variety of ways, the environmental assessment acknowledged.
Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, filed in April for a certificate of public convenience and necessity from the PSC for its proposed Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a 300-megawatt solar electric generation facility and 165-megawatt battery energy storage system on 6,300 acres in the two towns.
Solar equipment is proposed to be installed on about 2,400 acres of that, with another 2,200 acres as alternative sites. The commission is currently reviewing Invenergy’s application.
About 60 comments were posted to the commission’s website between Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, almost all in opposition to the preliminary determination that an environmental impact statement isn’t needed.
“In 2019, the largest solar farm in America was 3,200 acres in Los Angeles County. The proposed one here is almost twice as big,” wrote Cambridge-area resident Joan Zerneke. “A project of this size demands an environmental impact statement.”
Local residents called the commission’s determination insufficient.
“It is not enough to acknowledge in the environmental assessment that the project will impact the environment and then deny a fully EIS,” wrote a host of commentators, in a post identically submitted by about three dozen people. Additional brief personal comments were added to some of those.
John Barnes, of Cambridge, said safety analysis of a proposed battery storage facility was “completely inadequate” and said he’s concerned about the impact on wildlife, specifically “white-tail deer, fox, coyote, and other mid-to-large animal migration across the entire area, which is significant in this community.”
“No discussion provided about the types of herbicides, insecticides, and fertilizer proposed to be used to maintain vegetation in the project area, nor what is expected for runoff and migration of these chemicals to adjacent areas,” Barnes also wrote.
“Cambridge is a nice community outside of Madison, with a lot of good farmland, nature, and environmental preserve,” wrote local resident Robert Sperle. “We, as a community, are bonding together to do all we can to save our community.”
Local residents were joined in the demand for an environmental impact statement by commentators elsewhere in the state, including Jason Neton, of New Glarus.
Neton urged the commission to “please let the people have a voice who are crying out about this! Clearly this is not a NIMBY issue for me, as luckily no one has been trying to put giant plants here in our town of New Glarus. But I care about ALL of Wisconsin and see it being ruined by this approach.”
Supporters
Comments were also submitted backing Koshkonong Solar.
“Humanity is at tipping point. Either we accelerate our transition away from fossil fuels and to renewables or we are likely to face dire consequences,” wrote James Carpenter, an instructor of ecological economics at Milwaukee Area Technical College who said the Cambridge-area project has his “strong support.”
“Decisions on these projects do not just affect local communities, they affect all of humanity. We all have a responsibility to speak out in support of these projects,” Carpenter wrote.
“This is a well planned out solar project that will serve our community well with cheap long-term reliable energy. We desperately need more clean energy is southern Wisconsin and the Koshkonong project provides it well,” wrote Stephen Lewis, of Madison. “There are some noisy neighbors that don’t like how the solar panels look and are worried about their property values, but it’s important to consider the communal good over any individual, particularly when the individuals are just worried about property values.”
Assessment conclusions
The environmental assessment noted that during construction, the surrounding area will be disturbed by noise, dust and vibration.
“Pile drivers installing the steel supports for the project would be one particular source of loud noise during construction, based on the location of work and nearby residences,” it said.
There would also be increased traffic in the area during construction, it said.
Proposed fencing around a substation and the solar arrays, some up to 8 feet high and topped by barbed wire, might result in “a visual change in the project area from open agricultural fields to a more industrial landscape of fencing and rows of solar panels (which) would affect viewers differently,” the environmental assessment continued. “Some landowners that do not receive direct benefits from the project may react more negatively to the proposed project.”
Loose or disturbed soils might be susceptible to erosion or invasive species, animals and vegetation could be displaced or damaged, and construction in and through agricultural fields “would result in both temporary and long-term impacts,” the environmental assessment continued.
“It is not fully known whether decommissioning the project site can allow for a return of impacted properties to agricultural use,” it also said.
Comments deadline
The commission is taking comments on its preliminary determination through Nov. 3.
To comment email adam.ingwell@wisconsin.gov. Or, go to the commission’s website, psc.wi.gov, then to the “e-services” tab, and then click on “file a comment” for docket 9811- CE-100.