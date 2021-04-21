Cambridge will hire attorney to advise on solar farm

The Cambridge Village Board will retain a lawyer to advise it during an up-to year-long state approval process for a utility-scale solar farm proposed in adjacent towns.
On April 15, the developer of the proposed 300 megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center on April 15 filed for a certificate of public convenience and necessity with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC).
Delaware-based Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, LLC, would own and operate the 300-megawatt solar farm that is proposed to spread over about 6,300 acres in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana. Koshkonong Solar Energy Center is a wholly owned subsidiary of Invenergy Solar Development North America, LLC, and an affiliate of Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago, the filing said.
The company hopes to begin construction early in 2022 and to be in operation by mid-2024.
It is expected to be comparable to the Badger Hollow Solar Farm, a 3,500-acre, 300-megawatt Invenergy project now under construction in Iowa County.
On April 13, two days before the PSC filing, the village board discussed its involvement in the state approval process. The board went on to vote 6-1, with Kris Breunig dissenting, to hire legal counsel at a cost of up to $5,000 initially.
Board member Wyatt Rose, chair of the village’s Energy Subcommittee that was created to formulate a response to the solar project, said the committee has drafted a letter to send to the PSC on behalf of the village, saying it plans to intervene in the approval process. The village board is set to approve the letter in a special meeting on April 22.
Rose said the purpose of hiring an attorney is to have “someone who can answer our legal questions as we start to move down this path...someone who is on the village’s side, who can help us speak to our points from a legal perspective.”
As the village navigates the PSC process, and also begins to think about possible future developer’s agreement with Koshkonong Solar, Rose said the village may need an attorney on standby.
Rose said he’d talked with Murphy Desmond Lawyers of Madison about fulfilling to role.
Rose said $5,000 would purchase about 23 hours of work at Murphy Desmond rates.
Funds for an attorney, Village Administrator Lisa Moen said, are not budgeted for and would come out of the village’s general fund.
Moen said approval of the funding includes the authority to begin working with the firm on a retainer basis. If the village decides it needs more of a contract, and any additional funding, that would have to come back before the village board for additional approval.
Board member Carla Galler asked for board oversight on the spending and expressed concern over too quickly spending large sums on legal fees.
“I don’t want a blank check of $5,000 and then find out we need another $5,000,” Galler said. “It might not be a $5,000 problem.”
“This is such a large project, I see this money getting eaten up quickly,” she added.
Rose replied that he would regularly update the board on what questions were being asked of attorneys and how much the committee was spending on legal advice.
Board member Ted Kumbier suggested filing for grants through the PSC, which give financial assistance to public interveners. And Breunig suggested partnering with other municipalities to split costs for legal counsel.
“We could potentially join forces with others in our area that also have a vested interest,” Breunig said.
Cambridge School District
The Cambridge School District is one of those groups with a vested interest in the solar project.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay confirmed that he’s consulted with a law firm the district works with.
Nikolay said concerns over the solar farm include the school district’s ability to raise revenue through the tax levy, which is highly dependent on property values and future growth that could be impeded by long-term leases entered into between town property owners and Koshkonong Solar. Nikolay said the school district is also concerned about the proposed solar farm’s proximity to Cambridge Elementary School.
“The next steps will be to let the town of Christiana, the village of Cambridge and Invenergy know what our concerns are, and what questions that we have,” Nikolay said. “We will be reaching out in a formal way to those three entities.”
School board member Mike Huffman shared at an April 19 school board meeting that the district’s finance committee is proposing a work session on the solar farm on April 26, to further compile its questions. A Koshkonong Solar representative will likely speak at that meeting.
“Some of our funding is dependent on (property values), yet we don’t have a direct voice with the project,” Huffman said. “Our means for having a voice in this project is through our relationship with the village, and the townships.”
“The school board isn’t likely going to take a position other than working hard to make sure the interests of the school district are met,” Nikolay added.
