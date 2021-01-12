CAMBRIDGE
Westside Park Ice RinkAn ice rink in Westside Park, at 300 W. Water Street, is now open. The Village of Cambridge Public Works department floods the lower valley of the park for ice skating during the winter. The park is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the warming room will be open during these hours only. Public restrooms are also open. Masks and social distancing are required in the warming room at all times, and only members of the same household are allowed in the warming room at one time.
Jan. 15-24: Scavenger huntThe Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a photo scavenger hunt in January as a fundraiser for the shelter. Between Jan. 15 and 24, you can hunt for places and items located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Cambridge, which will be selected by the shelter and shared via email. Once you find these items, take a photo and submit them to the shelter by Jan. 24. Winners will be selected after Jan. 24. Register online at https://hsjc-wis.com for $10 a person.
Jan. 18: Senior survey
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network is conducting a survey for Cambridge School District residents age 55 or older about how well senior needs are being met locally. . Take the survey or download a paper copy at https://forms.gle/JaE6ZaYr5uKw4ikp9. Paper copies are available at the Cambridge and Rockdale village offices, Christiana and Oakland town offices, Cambridge Community Library, CART Office, Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and most local churches. Participation is confidential. For more information, Mary Gjermo (608) 423-4272 or Bob Salov (608) 513-4046 or email cambridgeseniorsurvey@gmail.com.
Feb.5-6: Lions Club Fisheree
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is holding its annual Fisheree from 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6 on Lake Ripley. Raffles and cash prizes will be awarded at J&T Bait Shanty II, N4098 Marina Lane.
Feb. 1-14: Valentine’s Day RaffleThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling tickets to a Valentine’s Day raffle. There will be daily $100 drawings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, with a $1,000 drawing on Feb. 14. All drawings will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12, at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Lions Club member. More information: cambridgelions.org.
Feb. 20: Hero DanceThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through version of its annual Hero Dance on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The drive-through event will follow a similar format to December’s Breakfast with Santa. Families can pick up a meal, masquerade craft and take a photo at a photo station. The cost is $5, and the meal will include pasta, sauce, optional meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Semi-formal wear is encouraged for the photo. This event is meant to honor the heroes in our lives, with a take-home celebration. More information, and to register, visit cambridgecap.net.Feb. 15-March 25: Pool Deck Yoga
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding yoga on the deck of the Cambridge Community Pool on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. This is a slow flow style of yoga. The cost is $12. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or towel. Sign up for this session of the class at cambridgecap.net.
March 20: Enriched winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes
DEERFIELD
Jan. 13: Human trafficking presentation
Deerfield Cares Coalition is hosting a virtual presentation on human trafficking on Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. Roger Baker, retired Madison Police Special Victims Unit detective, will speak on cases he’s seen and the role of advertising in human trafficking. Jan Miyasaki, the director of Project Respect, will share local data and resources available to victims. The presentation isn’t advised for children younger than 15 years of age. For more information, and to access the Zoom meeting link, visit deerfieldcares.com.
Jan. 18-31: Winter Walk Scavenger HuntThe Deerfield School District is hosting a Winter Walk Scavenger Hunt for students, families and community members to complete from Monday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 31. Participants can pick up a scavenger hunt guide in the vestibule of Deerfield Elementary School, 340 W. Quarry St., or Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd., or available on the district’s website. Complete the scavenger hunt, return the completed guide to one of the two schools, and you will be entered to win prizes. This event is sponsored by the district’s Health and Wellness Committee, and the DHS Student Council.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
