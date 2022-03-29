North remembered for service to Cambridge community

The Cambridge community will gather this Saturday, April 2 to honor a longtime fire and EMS department member, former Cambridge school district employee, CHS graduate and FFA Alumni member who passed away unexpectedly on March 19.
Randy North, 51, was a 1989 Cambridge High School graduate who went on to work for the school district’s maintenance department, rising from building custodian to lead custodian and eventually to director of buildings and grounds. He was recognized for 25 years of service just before leaving the district in 2015.
North was also an active member of the Cambridge Area Lions Club.
North was honored on March 22 with a public emergency vehicle procession through downtown Cambridge.
A public memorial service is additionally planned for noon on Saturday, April 2, in the Cambridge High School gym. A visitation beforehand at the school starts at 9 a.m. A public luncheon will follow.
Cambridge Fire Chief Terry Johnson said emergency departments from Dane and Jefferson counties, and a state honor guard, are expected to participate in the memorial service.
Members of the public are asked to park in the high school’s east parking lot off of Blue Jay Way and Potters Road and to enter the school at the front main entrance off of Blue Jay Way. Those who need an accessible entrance may enter on the east side of the building.
Overflow parking will be available at Grace Lutheran Church, 501 Skogen Rd., and St. James Lutheran Church, 415 North St.
The public is asked to not park along the sides of the following streets: Simonson Street, Blue Jay Way (in front of the school) and Potters Road. The south and west parking lots will be reserved for fire apparatus.
Fire and EMS service
North joined the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department in 1998 and was named assistant chief in 2008. At the time of his passing, from a medical condition at his home, he was the fire department’s second assistant chief. In that role, North was the fire department’s representative to the Jefferson County Chiefs’ Association and to the Jefferson County Firefighters Association, and was “quite active in both organizations,” Johnson said.
North was also a member of the Cambridge Area EMS, as a driver, from 1999 to 2017.
“He was deeply involved in both organizations,” First Assistant Fire Chief Tom Frederick said.
Johnson said North simply got things done, and “done right.”
“He was extremely knowledgeable in the fire service. He could be the command person, he could be the sector officer. He could pump and drive the truck, he could put on an air mask and drive the tender. He was very good at everything,” Johnson said. “He could fulfill any role that you asked of him.”
And Johnson said North was humble, with no task beneath him.
“He got to be an assistant chief but he was still a firefighter,” Johnson said.
“He didn’t have a flashy personality, ‘I’m trying to get ahead and impress people.’ That wasn’t Randy at all,” Frederick agreed, calling him a “team player,” and “real.”
“He touched a lot of lives. A lot of people did know Randy, and know him well,” Johnson said.
He also cared about others, Johnson said.
“He helped everybody. Sometimes people didn’t ask and still got help,” Johnson said.
FFA
Karen Stenjem, the former longtime president of the Cambridge FFA Alumni, said she first got to know North when he began helping out on their family farm as a teenager.
She said he became a lifetime member of FFA in 1999, after becoming involved in the organization as a Cambridge High School student.
“He was pretty special to us, and our family,” Stenjem said. “He was always willing to come and help on the farm when we needed him.”
“FFA meant so much to him,” Stenjem continued, recalling his many years of being involved in the group’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser.
“He was the go-to guy for the pancake breakfast,” Stenjem said. “He was in charge of the grill set up, and you could count on him. He was just totally dependable.”
Stenjem also said North could frequently be found at the Cambridge School District’s 82-acre school farm, the Severson Learning Center. When the FFA Alumni tractor kept at the SLC needed servicing, “all we had to do was mention it to Randy,” and it was done, Stenjem said. “He was just that kind of guy. He just did things for people.”
“And he never looked for glorification,” Stenjem said.
Cambridge schools
Cambridge School District Office Administrative Assistant May Kay Raether called North “a beloved employee of the School District of Cambridge for 25 plus years.”
“The wealth of knowledge of the district’s operations and infrastructure acquired during his tenure were invaluable and often sought after beyond his years of service to the district,” Raether said. “He was dedicated to all aspects of the school district: students, teachers, staff, families, not unlike his service to the Cambridge community as a whole. His unassuming, but always listening, demeanor was his trademark. He will be solemnly missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to have known him and called him friend.”
Bridgette Hermanson, former executive director of the Cambridge Community Activities Program, called North an “avid supporter and helpful hand,” of CAP.
“He was behind the scenes of many community events, ensuring swift setup and thorough cleanup. Anything for the kids of the Cambridge community,” Hermanson said.
Former Cambridge Superintendent Ron Dayton said North “was as great a definition of ‘positive work ethics’ as anyone could ever work with. Randy not only did his work skillfully, he did anything else that needed to be done without being asked,” Dayton said.
Current School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said the Cambridge community “suffered an incredible loss” with North’s passing.
Cambridge greatly benefitted from his years of service to its schools, “and also his lifetime of service to our community,” Smithback-Travis said.
“Randy enriched the lives of our students, staff, teachers and parents as a supporter, colleague and friend. We are fortunate to have been blessed with the kindness and generosity of Randy North,” Smithback-Travis said.
And former School Board President Mark Cook said North “was the most loyal and hard-working guy around. He would do anything for anyone, anytime.”
“His dedication to the people was inspiring. Service was seamless in his mind. EMS, fire, and community were a constant in his life,” Cook said. “Everyone loved him and many of us have an actual shirt off his back. He will be missed.”