CAMBRIDGE BASEBALL

Jared Marty and Tucker Tesdal make Capitol-South All-Conference first team; Devin Schuchart takes second team; Carter Lund, Kiefer Parish and Clayton Stenjem earn honorable mentions

Tucker Tesdal
Senior Tucker Tesdal throws a pitch against Lake Mills in the beginning of the season. Tesdal was selected to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team. 

Cambridge seniors Tucker Tesdal and Jared Marty were selected to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team with a total of six Blue Jays making the team.

“It just spoke to the level of respect that the other coaches have for Tucker and Jared,” said Cambridge head coach Larry Martin.

Jared Marty
Senior Jared Marty throws a pitch against Lake Mills. Marty was selected to the Capitol-South All-Conference first team. 

Marty earned the nod as a pitcher, finishing the year with a 3.58 earned run average. Marty struck-out 67 batters in 45 innings.

Tesdal was selected as a utility player, pitching to a 3-5 record with a 2.59 ERA. At the plate, Tesdal drove in nine runs and hit three doubles.

Devin Schuchart
Sophomore Devin Schuchart fields a throw against Wisconsin Heights. Schuchart took all-conference second team. 

Sophomore Devin Schuchart took second team as a designated hitter. Schuchart recorded a batting average of .200 and drove in five runs. On the mound, Schuchart went 4-2 with an ERA of 1.58 with 43 strikeouts.

“He started off the year with some easier pitching assignments, but the last couple of starts that he had against Westby and Johnson Creek were against two good teams, and he more than held his own,” said Martin.

Carter Lund
Sophomore Carter Lund makes a throw to first against Lake Mills. Lund earned honorable mention on the Capitol-South All-Conference team. 

Sophomore Carter Lund was selected as an honorable mention. Lund batted .245 with 13 hits, while boasting a .97% fielding rate.

“I will argue that Carter was the best catcher in the conference in the second half of the year. He worked his way through a slump, and started doing a good job both defensively and offensively,” said Martin.

Freshman Kiefer Parish earned honorable mentions as well, batting .279 with eight stolen bases and scored 20 runs.

Kiefer Parish
Freshman Kiefer Parish makes a throw across the diamond against Deerfield. Parish was an honorable mention on the Capitol-South All-Conference team. 

“Wherever we put him, he didn’t flinch. He hit either number one or number four for us which are big tasks for a freshman,” said Martin.

Freshman Clayton Stenjem was an honorable mention, batting .300 with nine walks, 15 hits and five RBIs.

Clayton Stenjem
Freshman Clayton Stenjem scores a run against Wisconsin Heights. Stenjem was an honorable mention on the Capitol-South All-Conference team. 

“I remarked to the coaches at the meeting that you knew where he was going to hit the ball and you still couldn’t stop him,” said Martin.

