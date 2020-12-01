To minimize the spread of Covid-19, the Oakland Town Hall will not be accepting walk-in traffic from Dec. 14 through Jan. 31.
The Oakland Town Board, at its Nov. 17 meeting, requested taxpayers to use the secure drop box connected to the building, or the U.S. mail to ensure their property taxes are received by Jan. 31.
The office will be staffed during this period and questions about property taxes or other matters can be directed by phone at (608) 423.9635, by visiting www.oaklandtown.com or by emailing townhall@oaklandtown.com.
If you require a property tax receipt, there are many ways to get one:
• Send or enclose a self-addressed stamped envelope with your tax bill and a receipt will be mailed back to you with a 1-business day turnaround
• Attach an email address to your tax payment so a receipt can be emailed to you
• Attach a mobile phone number that can receive picture text messages sent to you by staff.
• After Jan. 2, 2021, visit jeffersoncountywi.gov to print off your receipt (after Feb. 2 for January payments)
The drop box connected to the Town Hall is monitored by cameras 24 hours per day and will be emptied every day (including weekends & holidays). Bills collected over the weekend & on holidays will be processed the following business day.
The same process is in place for dog licenses and sewer bills.
A list of important dates is below.
- Early to mid-December: Tax bills will be mailed to all property owners.
- December 24 and 25: The office will be closed, but tax bills will be collected from the drop box.
- Jan. 1: The office will be closed, but tax bills will be collected from the drop box.
- Jan. 31 : The due date for at least the first installment of your tax bill (payments postmarked Jan. 31 count as on-time payments).
The town wants to do all it can to keep its residents and employees safe while still serving the community. We understand these are difficult times and look forward to serving you in person when it is safer to do so. Thank you for your understanding and following safety protocols.
Again, if you have questions, at any time, please contact the clerk’s office (608) 423-9635 or townhall@oaklandtown.com.
