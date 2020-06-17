CARSON GALLA
Buy Now

CARSON GALLA

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Baseball and Soccer

Favorite sports moment: Beating Johnson Creek in the 2019 Baseball Regional Championship on their home field.

Favorite school subject(s): Business and Music

GPA: 3.985

Post high school plans: Study business at Lakeland University and play collegiate men’s soccer.

Song you’re listening to right now: Moon Relate — Lil Uzi Vert

Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A

I like competing against: Palmyra

Motto/saying: “To be number one, you must train like you are number two.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.