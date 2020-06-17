CARSON GALLA
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Baseball and Soccer
Favorite sports moment: Beating Johnson Creek in the 2019 Baseball Regional Championship on their home field.
Favorite school subject(s): Business and Music
GPA: 3.985
Post high school plans: Study business at Lakeland University and play collegiate men’s soccer.
Song you’re listening to right now: Moon Relate — Lil Uzi Vert
Favorite place to eat: Chick-fil-A
I like competing against: Palmyra
Motto/saying: “To be number one, you must train like you are number two.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.