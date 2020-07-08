University of Dubuque
The University of Dubuque announced its honorees on the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Jordan Fischer of Deerfield received the award this spring. To be named to the list, students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.
Wichita State University
Wichita State university recognized students for their academic achievement on the dean’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester. Wendy Johnston of Cambridge was named to the list. To be honored, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
Edgewood College
Two students from Cambridge were recognized for their academic work at Edgewood College this spring. Grace Carpenter and Libby Pupanek of Cambridge were named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List.
