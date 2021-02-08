Cambridge Senior Surveys DueThe Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network is making a final push to collect surveys it conducted on area senior services. The surveys were distributed this winter to Cambridge School District residents age 55 and older. Surveys can be turned in at the Cambridge Community Library, Badger Bank or Hometown Bank in Cambridge. For more information call Mary Gjermo (608) 423-4272 or Bob Salov (608) 513-4046 or email cambridgeseniorsurvey@gmail.com.
Cambridge/Deerfield Med DropThe Cambridge/Deerfield Police Departments are no longer holding a scheduled monthly medication drop. Instead, call your respective police department and leave a voicemail requesting to meet with a deputy to dispose of your unwanted medications. The Cambridge Police Department can be reached at (608) 423-4328. The Deerfield Police Department can be reached at (608) 764-5626. Bring unused or expired medication in a Ziploc bag (dispose of the bottles they came in). Leave liquids, gels or creams in their original containers and place them in a Ziploc bag. Do not bring IV bags, oxygen tanks, nebulizer machines, thermometers, sharps, epi-pens or anything with a needle or lancet. For more information go to: https://safercommunity.net/meddrop/. To find out where to dispose of needles, go to https://wisconsindnr.shinyapps.io/sharpscollectorsite/
Deerfield Dog and Cat Licenses
Dogs and cats are required to be licensed in the Village of Deerfield. Licenses run from April 1 through March 31 and can be obtained at the Village Hall at the following cost: Spayed and neutered $20 each. Unaltered $25 each. Late fee (after March 31) $5. Dog Park licenses are $20 each $35 for owners with more than one dog residing at same address Please let the village office know if your pet has passed away, so they can update their system.
Deerfield Chicken Licenses
Annual chicken licenses in the Village of Deerfield expire on Dec. 31. Renew licenses before March 31 to avoid a late fee.
Cambridge Dog Licenses
Dog licenses must be renewed each year, and are available at the Cambridge Village office. Licenses expire Dec.31 of each year, and must be renewed no later than April 1. The costs is $25 for a non-spayed and non-neutered dogs, $20 for dogs that are spayed or neutered and $12.50 for puppies. After April 1, a penalty of $5 will be added to the license fee. Proof of rabies vaccination is required. Licenses can be obtained in person at the Village Hall or by mail by sending a check made out to the Village of Cambridge and a copy of the rabies certificate to Village of Cambridge P.O. Box 99 Cambridge, WI, 53523-0099. Cats are not required to be licensed in Cambridge.
Dementia Book Club
The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Jefferson County is beginning a new book club in February. It will run for six weeks. It will be reading “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia:How to Find Hope While Coping With Stress and Grief,” by Pauline Boss, PhD. This book is ideal for anyone currently providing care for someone with dementia. However, anyone is welcome to attend. Space is limited so register early. For more information call Heather Jones, Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, at (920) 675-4035.
Dairyland Initiative Virtual Workshop
The Dairyland Initiative through UW-Madison is holding a day-long virtual seminar on March 2 about farm improvements to improve performance of dairy cattle. Register at uwccs.eventsair.com
Fort HealthCare Vaccine Sign-upFort HealthCare patients who are age 65 and older and are interested in receiving a Covid-19 vaccine can sign up for a waitlist online. Fort HealthCare is providing vaccines to those that qualify for Phase 1A and are 65 and older beginning Jan. 25. Signing up for the waitlist does not guarantee an immediate appointment or replace the scheduling process, but allows staff to contact you for same-day appointments if they become available. Priority scheduling will be given to current Fort HealthCare patients with a primary care provider, but availability will also be open to the public. The electronic sign-up form can be found at forthealthcare.com. If you do not have access to the electronic form, call the Covid-19 hotline at 920-648-7696.
