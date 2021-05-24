Ripley Park is on Routes to Roots tour that opens June 1

Ripley Park is one of the first 5 sites for the Madison-based FairShare CSA Coalition's Summer 2021 Routes to Roots tour.
The self-guided tours involve a mix of walking, biking and driving through southern Wisconsin's food and farming landscape.
The 25.6-mile Ripley Park tour is recommended for biking or driving.
The other four sites are the Eagle Heights and Picnic Point area in Madison, Lake Leota Park in Evansville, the Mount Horeb area, and Lake Farm Park in the McFarland area.
Registration opens on June 1 for the Lake Leota Park and Eagle Heights/Picnic Point tours at: www.csacoalition.org/routestoroots-tours.
Registration opens on June 25 for Ripley Park and Mount Horeb tours; and on July 9 for Lake Farm Park tour.
FairShare CSA Coalition said more sites will be released throughout the summer, ultimately with 10 total.
"Routes to Roots guides your discovery of the wonder of local farms – all at your own pace," the release said. "FairShare’s interactive summer-long event releases new custom routes every few weeks so that you can experience the most iconic aspects of Wisconsin – farming, delicious food hotspots, and a gorgeous adventure through the countryside -- along with audio commentary from local farmers, festive tunes, and exclusive insights into FairShare’s work.
The Routes to Roots website said the Ripley Park bike tour begins "in the beautiful Lake Ripley area, and takes you through rolling hills, past lakes and streams, and various historical markers. Learn about the changes to the landscape, and vestiges of old settlements and trades. The route will highlight FairShare farms: Wholesome Harvest, and Sprouting Acres. If you embark on the first or third Saturday of the month, you will have the opportunity to treat yourself to some farm-fresh pizza at Sprouting Acres. As you end your route enjoy lake views at Ripley Park, and activities such as disc golf and tennis."
Bike tours range in length, from 20 to 70 miles, and will take riders across Wisconsin, highlighting a variety of CSA farms along the way.
“Food and farming are central to so many people’s lives and livelihoods here in Wisconsin. Routes to Roots celebrates those pieces of the landscape that folks know and love, and it also brings attention to connections that they might not have made otherwise,” said Liv Froehlich, FairShare CSA Coalition’s program coordinator and ride organizer. “As participants walk and ride the different routes, we hope they will gain an appreciation for the nuance embedded in what we eat; be it the challenging history of the roots of our food, why grocery stores are located where they are, or the critical role local farmers play in providing food for their communities.”