WATERTOWN — Kaila Buehler and Sabrina Rodriguez each scored a goal for Cambridge/Deerfield United's girls soccer team in a 5-2 Capitol Conference road loss to Luther Prep on Thursday, May 20.
Luther Prep took a 3-0 lead over the first 18 minutes of the match, but Cambridge/Deerfield started to possess better from there and put some pressure on the Phoenix. Buehler made that pressure pay off with goal at the 30-minute mark.
Rodriguez scored her goal at the 66-minute mark to trim Luther Prep's lead to 4-2.
CD United keeper Isabella Graffin made eight saves.
LUTHER PREP 5,
CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 2
Cambridge/Deerfield 1 1 — 2
Luther Prep 4 1 — 5
First half — LP: Rutschow (R. Schoeneck), 11:00; K. Schoeneck (R. Schoeneck), 17:00; Taucheck, 18:00; CD: Buehler, 30:00; LP: K. Schoeneck.
Second half — CD: Rodriguez, 66:00; LP: own goal, 67:00.
Saves: CD (Graffin) 8; LP (Schroeder) 9.