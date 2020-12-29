CAMBRIDGE
Dec. 31: Pool Deck YogaThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding yoga on the deck of the Cambridge Community Pool on Thursday, Dec. 31 from 10-11 a.m. This is a slow flow style of yoga. The cost is $12. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or towel. Reserve your drop-in spot at cambridgecap.net.
Dec. 19-31: Minecraft ManiaThe Cambridge Community Library will share a virtual Minecraft demonstration online from Dec. 19 to 31. The program, posted to the library’s social media and website, will teach you how to get started with the video game Minecraft.
Library take and make crafts
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a take and make craft beginning Thursday, Dec. 17 for families to create at home. Craft kits are available at the library drive through window, at 101 Spring Water Alley in Cambridge. The library is also posting a gingerbread story video to its website and social media to go with this craft.
Jan 1: Ripley Park lightsThe Cambridge Community Activities Program has set up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
Jan. 15-24: Scavenger hunt
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a photo scavenger hunt in January as a fundraiser for the shelter. Between Jan. 15 and 24, you can hunt for places and items located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Cambridge, which will be selected by the shelter and shared via email. Once you find these items, take a photo and submit them to the shelter by Jan. 24. Winners will be selected after Jan. 24. Register online at https://hsjc-wis.com for $10 a person.
Jan. 18: Senior survey
The Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network is conducting a survey for Cambridge School District residents age 55 or older about how well senior needs are being met locally. . Take the survey or download a paper copy at https://forms.gle/JaE6ZaYr5uKw4ikp9. Paper copies are available at the Cambridge and Rockdale village offices, Christiana and Oakland town offices, Cambridge Community Library, CART Office, Badger Bank, Hometown Bank and most local churches. Participation is confidential. For more information, Mary Gjermo (608) 423-4272 or Bob Salov (608) 513-4046 or email cambridgeseniorsurvey@gmail.com.
March 20: Winter challengeThe Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Learn about a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, explore healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter, and reading resources to go with these topics. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, and be entered to win prizes.
DEERFIELD
Take and make craft
The Deerfield Public Library is offering a take and make craft project for adults to pick up, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The kit includes materials and instructions to make two magnets. One kit per adult will be available while supplies last. Call the library at (608) 764-8102 to schedule a pick-up.
