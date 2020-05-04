Francis “Fritz” Dorshorst, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the presence of his family.
He was born in Rudolph on Nov. 15, 1927, the son of John and Josephine Dorshorst. A farmers son, Fritz attended school in Rudolph, completing his education at the 8TH grade level, stating, “I figured if the teacher was always asking me questions, I knew more, so I left!”
This lead him to his first job as a milk hauler, hauling cans of milk from local farmers to the Deerfield Creamery. On May 13, 1950 he married Mary Ann Klein. Together in 1955 they purchased their first farm on Bannon Road in Deerfield, where they raised their eight children. Mary Ann preceded Fritz in death in 1974. On March 9, 1977 he married Judy Halverson. Together they enjoyed the cottage on Lake Holcombe, casino runs and Packer Games.
Fritz was a successful lifelong farmer and a man of faith. He liked restoring old tractors and equipment, deer hunting with family, a good game of cards and gardening with his friends. Fritz also enjoyed attending and helping his son Marv with his auction business, along with helping his sons on their farms. Later in life becoming an avid windshield farmer.
Fritz also delighted in attending many events and sporting activities of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He leaves us with thoughts of him being a kind, generous, religious, humorous, proud family man, instilling many core values in his family and commenting often that he had a good life.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Nancy (Dennis) Brattlie, Steve (Judy), Marvin (Nancy), Mary Lou (Michael) Pohlman, Wesley (Rhondi), and Louann (Brent) Gjermo; step children, Shelli (Tom) Zickert and Todd Halverson; 24 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and one on the way; and four sisters, Joanne Kessler, Norma Bohl, Marilyn Herman, and Judy Zenk. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary Ann; two sons, Larry and Ronald; and eight siblings. Fritz was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where a private family service was held. Burial took place in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 434 N. Main Street, Cottage Grove, WI, 53527. A special thank you to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare Inc. and to Kae Hubred for their care and guidance.
A celebration of Fritz’s life will be held at a later date. He will be deeply missed. Please share your memories of Fritz at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
