CAMBRIDGE
CAP C.A.R.E. Wednesdays
CAP C.A.R.E., a state-licensed childcare run through the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is offering childcare for elementary and 4K students on Wednesdays this fall, when CES has late-start mornings and isn’t offering 4K. Families can sign up for drop-in childcare spots, by contacting the organization at capcare@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The cost is $15 for elementary students on late-start Wednesday mornings, and $40 for 4K students on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast is available for $2.50 and lunch for $3.40 if pre-registered.
CAP Youth Center
The Youth Center in Nikolay Middle School, run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is having families of fifth through eighth-graders fill out a survey regarding their Youth Center use. The center is adjusting practices due to COVID-19. Masks will be required, each grade level will be separated into different rooms and kept within cohorts, and each grade will have a maximum of 15 children per day. More information: cambridgecap.net.
Project Tomato
Cambridge Farm to School is collecting organically grown tomatoes for Project Tomato, a school program that uses locally-grown tomatoes to make Blue Jay signature pizza sauce for school lunches. Any gardeners with tomatoes to donate should contact the organization at cambridgef2s@gmail.com.
DEERFIELD
Fitness center reopens
The Fitness center at Deerfield Middle-High School is reopening after it closed mid-March due to COVID-19. It will be open Monday-Friday 5-7 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 6-8 p.m., and will be limited to ten users at a time, for 45-minute time slots. No drop-ins allowed. Users should sign up for workout times in advance online, and key cards won’t be used. Users will be asked to sign a waiver and will have to maintain social distancing. The facility will be regularly sanitized and supervised by a staff member. August fees will be waived. More information: backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.