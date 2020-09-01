CAMBRIDGE

CAP C.A.R.E. Wednesdays

CAP C.A.R.E., a state-licensed childcare run through the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is offering childcare for elementary and 4K students on Wednesdays this fall, when CES has late-start mornings and isn’t offering 4K. Families can sign up for drop-in childcare spots, by contacting the organization at capcare@cambridge.k12.wi.us. The cost is $15 for elementary students on late-start Wednesday mornings, and $40 for 4K students on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Breakfast is available for $2.50 and lunch for $3.40 if pre-registered.

CAP Youth Center

The Youth Center in Nikolay Middle School, run by the Cambridge Community Activities Program, is having families of fifth through eighth-graders fill out a survey regarding their Youth Center use. The center is adjusting practices due to COVID-19. Masks will be required, each grade level will be separated into different rooms and kept within cohorts, and each grade will have a maximum of 15 children per day. More information: cambridgecap.net.

Project Tomato

Cambridge Farm to School is collecting organically grown tomatoes for Project Tomato, a school program that uses locally-grown tomatoes to make Blue Jay signature pizza sauce for school lunches. Any gardeners with tomatoes to donate should contact the organization at cambridgef2s@gmail.com.

DEERFIELD

Fitness center reopens

The Fitness center at Deerfield Middle-High School is reopening after it closed mid-March due to COVID-19. It will be open Monday-Friday 5-7 p.m. and Monday-Thursday 6-8 p.m., and will be limited to ten users at a time, for 45-minute time slots. No drop-ins allowed. Users should sign up for workout times in advance online, and key cards won’t be used. Users will be asked to sign a waiver and will have to maintain social distancing. The facility will be regularly sanitized and supervised by a staff member. August fees will be waived. More information: backesj@deerfield.k12.wi.us.

