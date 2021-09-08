Thurs., Sept. 9

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, sub bar, salad bar, apples

Fri., Sept. 10

Teriyaki chicken and rice, sub bar, edamame, salad bar, mandarin oranges, cookies

Mon., Sept. 13

Corn dog, hamburger station, baked beans, salad bar, mixed fruit

Tues., Sept. 14

Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic breadsticks, hamburger station, glazed carrots, salad bar, diced pears

Wed., Sept. 15

Bosco sticks, hamburger station, seasoned broccoli, salad bar, baked apples

Thurs., Sept. 16

Sriracha chicken and rice, hamburger station, salad bar, orange wedges

Recommended for you