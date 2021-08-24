Cambridge High School’s new principal Andrew Pickett won’t work a day in his life. His motto is to “find something you love to do, find somebody who will pay you for it, and you’ll never work a day in your life.” He found that here in Cambridge, Wisconsin.
Pickett graduated from the University of Minnesota-Duluth with his undergraduate degree in education, and he went on to receive his master’s in Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis from UW-Madison.
Pickett taught middle school for ten years in Beloit and Milwaukee, covering subjects like math, science, social studies and literature. He also took on roles in administration, such as being the activity’s director, assessment and intervention coordinator and assistant principal at the schools he previously worked for.
A career in administration seemed to be Pickett’s answer because of his fond school experience. “I definitely enjoyed my [time at school] as a kid and that’s something that I wanted to continue to be around and something that I wanted to help kids have that same positive experience,” Pickett said. To him, it’s a way to continue giving students the best possible experience in school.
The high praise of the community and the schools played a major role in bringing Pickett here. “I’ve met a lot of teachers so far, and that’s the first thing they say, ‘kids are awesome, community is really supportive.’ So, I’m just really excited to be a part of that type of environment.”
When Pickett isn’t occupied at school, he spends his free time with his wife and two sons. They go on hikes outdoors, fishing at local waters and enjoying quality time together.
Pickett fits right in with the hospitable community of Cambridge. “My door is always open,” he said. Phone calls and discussions in and out of the office are welcome. And as the 2021-2022 school year is approaching quickly, Pickett is preparing for a strong first year in Cambridge. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know people.”