2 write-in candidates lose in Christiana

Two write-in candidates have failed to unseat incumbents on the Christiana Town Board.
Jeremy Knudson lost his bid against incumbent Jim Lowrey for Seat #1 on the board
The results were:
Lowrey: 199 (54.1 %)
Knudson: 169 (45.9 %)
Deborah Straub also lost her bid against incumbent Jeff Notstad for Seat #2 on the board.
The results were:
Notstad: 272 (82.7 %)
Straub: 57 (17.3 %)
The two candidacies were spurred by development projects that have divided town residents, including a proposed utility-scale solar farm and a quarry near Utica to which Dane County last week granted a 10-year conditional use permit.
Knudson thanked supporters.
“I really appreciate everything everyone did,” he said. “A lot of people put a lot of effort in at the end. I am hoping that increased awareness among people in Christiana, and that they will be more proactive with their local government in the future."
“And I think I would like to try again in two years, and be on the ballot,” he added.
Straub entered the race late, in the past week.
“I thought I would give it a try,” she said.
Going forward, she said she expects to remain involved in key town discussions.
“I guess I feel that’s my job,” she said.
She urged other town residents “to attend meetings and to ask questions. If we don’t take part we might be disappointed in our future.”
Lowrey and Notstad didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
