CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Oct. 9

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty

Prune Juice Cup

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Butter

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Brat in sauerkraut

on White Bun

Mustard

Ketchup

Peas and Carrots

Potato Salad

Dreamsicle Whip

MO – Veggie Dog

NCS – Orange

Friday, Oct. 16

Enchilada Casserole

NAS – Taco Chicken w/Rice

Fiesta corn

Pinto Beans

Mandarin Oranges

Frosted Churro Cake

MO – Bean Cheese Burrito

NCS – Pineapple

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

