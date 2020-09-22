How much do you value human life?
In life threatening emergencies, every minute saved will make the difference between life and death. With the proposed expansion of the Cambridge Fire/EMS Station, EMS staff will be able to arrive at medical emergencies 2-3 minutes sooner, which will save lives.
Response time for firefighters rushing to a drowning, a crippling off-road accident or brush fire will be shortened by 3-4 minutes with the proposed expansion of the Cambridge Fire/EMS Station. This will save lives.
The Cambridge Fire/EMS Station has outgrown the existing facility. There are dangerously congested areas, safety concerns and inefficiencies on many levels. Volunteer firefighters are victims of grossly inadequate ventilation in the current fire engine bay, resulting in cancer causing agents from diesel engine exhaust being inhaled and absorbed through the skin. In addition, the firefighter’s gear absorbs toxic smoke from fires, diesel exhaust and cancer causing products of combustion from the fire scene, and the gear hangs right next to the fire engines. The proposed expansion of the Cambridge Fire/EMS Station will have fire engine exhaust ventilated to the outside, an air filtration system and a separate ventilated room for the contaminated firefighter’s gear. Exposure to cancer causing agents will be greatly reduced for volunteer firefighters and ultimately the families they go home to.
The Cambridge volunteer firefighters and EMS staff are a courageous, dedicated and fiercely committed team, trained to save human lives, animals and property in our communities.
How can we best support our emergency responders….. by advocating for their critically needed expansion so they can respond optimally and safely to life threatening moments.
The Fire/EMS Commission has evaluated and analyzed this facility problem for 5 years and brought forward a fiscally responsible plan to last the next 40+ years. Beyond reducing response time and providing a healthier environment for firefighters, the expansion provides living quarters for EMS and volunteer firefighters, enlarges the fire engine bay to accommodate all equipment safely and additional space for training, meetings, administration and workout area. It’s imperative that this new facility move forward expeditiously so the Cambridge Fire/EMS staff can best serve the people in the Town of Christiana, Town of Lake Mills, Town of Oakland, Village of Cambridge and Village of Rockdale.
-Dawn Kubly, Cambridge
