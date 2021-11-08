Cambridge/Jefferson swim receives qualifiers for state

Sophomores Zoey Rank and Jordyn Davis were among some of the qualifiers for the Division 2 State Swim Championship for the Jefferson/Cambridge swim team at the DeForest Sectional on Saturday, Nov. 6.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Davis, Zoey Rank, sophomore Jada Rank and junior Emma Riedl (1:52.43) took sixth, but earned a qualification for state. Qualifying for state in two individual events was Zoey Rank, who took third (2:10.23) in the 200-yard individual medley and finished third (1:06.31) in the 100-yard breaststroke.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Davis, Riedl, Zoey Rank and junior Alex Ostopowicz took fourth (1:42.77) to qualify for state.
Earning a qualification in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.14) was Davis, who finished in seventh. Davis (1:01.44) qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke with a ninth-place finish.
Team scores: Edgewood 410, Baraboo 267, McFarland 263, Sauk Prairie 255, DeForest 233, Jefferson/Cambridge 157, Monroe/New Glarus 141, Stoughton 125, River Valley/Richland Center 97.5, Lodi/Wisconsin Heights 79, Fort Atkinson 41, Portage 30, Black River Falls/Blair-Taylor 27.5, Platteville 26.