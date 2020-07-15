Another wave of cancellations hit Cambridge and Deerfield this week, after four more community events were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With rising COVID-19 cases in Dane County, and reduced gathering sizes issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County, organizers say holding events didn’t seem possible right now.
The fire department’s Appreciation Day, Touch-A-Truck, Utica Fest and Music in the Park have all been canceled.
Music in the Park
In Deerfield, the Music in the Park concert series has been called off for the rest of the summer.
The Deerfield Chamber of Commerce, which puts on the series, had four concerts scheduled this year — one in June, two in July and one in August.
Leah Fritsche, the chair of the chamber board, said there was a lot of uncertainty with the concert series, with concerns over gathering size, comfort of the public, and weather contingencies.
“Limited gatherings... and the concern the performers had, being in crowds, is what helped us make the final decision to cancel the entire series,” Fritsche said. “It was not an easy decision to make.”
The concert series, which is held in the Fireman’s Park pavilion in Deerfield, was created two years ago. The chamber had postponed canceling the series completely in early summer, hoping if coronavirus cases went down, the event could happen, a social media post from the chamber said.
“Since our events are mostly centered outside in space where people can spread out, we were hopeful we could provide the music, but not the food and drink, so people could have something fun to attend this summer,” Fritsche said. “ But we also didn’t want to put volunteers, the bands or families at risk.”
Utica Fest
Utica Fest, an annual summer festival which had been scheduled for Aug. 6-9, has been called off.
The festival, featuring live music, entertainment, food and fireworks, is usually held at Utica Park on County Highway B near Cambridge.
David Smithback, the president of the Utica Community Assocation, was “really disappointed” the festival couldn’t go forward.
2020 “would have been our 50th event, which was a milestone for us,” Smithback said.
He cited Dane County restrictions on gathering size as the reason for canceling.
“I believe if we were in Jefferson County or any place else, we would have held the festival,” Smithback said. “Everything was stacked against us.”
The festival usually raises money for the Utica Community Association, provides scholarships to local students, helps fund upkeep of the park and funds future festivals.
Smithback said a drive-up firework show is still on for this year. He said families will be able to watch fireworks from their cars in the parking lot, socially distanced, on Aug. 7.
Appreciation Day
The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department has canceled Appreciation Day, an annual festival that was scheduled for Sept. 12.
Terry Johnson, the Cambridge fire chief, said that the risk of COVID-19 was too high to hold the event.
“We have great concern for not only the public we serve, but also our limited staff and our ability to respond to emergency calls when needed,” Johnson said in an email.
The festival was created to thank residents for their support, and raise money for the fire department, by offering concessions, bouncy houses, bingo, yard games and other activities.
Johnson said the department will still be fundraising with an annual mailing and raffle, but forgoing an in-person fundraiser.
Touch-A-Truck
Also in Cambridge, the Cambridge Community Activities Program has called off its annual Touch-A-Truck event, which was set for Aug. 2 at Cambridge High School.
Lesli Rumpf, CAP’s executive director, said health and safety was the priority.
“We will hold off on running events until we can feel confident they can be done safely.”
Touch-A-Truck has already been rescheduled once. It had been set for early May, and was moved to late August because of the coronavirus.
Rumpf said CAP is planning for its fall programs expecting that many programs will need to be modified, and others simply won’t run as normal.
