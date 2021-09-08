CAMBIDGE
Sept. 11: Touch-a-Truck
Cambridge Community Activities Program will be hosting the annual Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 11. From 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., visit the Cambridge High School parking lot to get an up close look at different vehicles. People can touch, climb inside, and even honk the horns on fire trucks, semis, racecars, and more. This is a free event for people of all ages. Grace Lutheran Church will provide concessions, and children can enjoy a kid zone with fun activities. CHS is at 403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge, WI.
Sept. 14: Youth Night
The Cambridge Deerfield United high school boys soccer team is holding Youth Night on Tuesday, Sept. 14th at 6:45 p.m. at Cambridge High School. Youth night is for everyone; kids don’t need to play soccer. Watch the Varsity game, get a CDU high school soccer sticker, and participate in half time games. CHS is located at 403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge, WI.
Sept. 16: Rockdale Walking Tour
Richard Moen will lead a walking tour of Rockdale’s historic sites and share the incredible history of the community. The tour is on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 6 p.m. Meet at the Camrock County Park trailhead in Rockdale. No RSVP needed.
Sept. 30: Downtown Shop Hop
Cambridge Downtown Shop Hop will happen rain or shine on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit each host shop in Cambridge to get a passport signed and completed to be entered into a drawing for a special prize. Tickets can be purchased at Rowe Pottery during their regular business hours beginning Sept. 1, 2021, while ticket supplies last. Rowe Pottery is at 110 E Main St, Cambridge, WI. Proceeds from ticket sales will provide a $1,500 donation to the Cambridge Foundation to support their mission to make Cambridge a better place to live. For more information: shop@premierecouture.com.
Oct. 2: Halloween Spooktacular
Cambridge Community Activities Program and the CD Players Theater are hosting Halloween Spooktacular on Saturday, Oct. 2. Join the fun at Ripley Park to pick out a mini pumpkin and decorate it, go on a hayride, stroll through the PG haunted walk, play games, get face paint and much smore! Concessions will also be available for purchase. There will be two sessions: one from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and one from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 before the event and $8 at the event. The hayride will only be available during the early session and the haunted walk will get spookier during the later session. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the CAP website.
Oct. 9: CamRock Park Beer Cave Dedication
CamRock County Park’s historic Beer Cave, which has been under restoration this year, will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will go on rain or shine and will include presentations at 11 a.m. and stone soup and beer at noon. Dug in 1865 by the owner of a brewery in Rockdale, it is a short walk from the park’s Rockdale trailhead, overlooking the restored Koshkonong Creek channel that once fed the Rockdale Mill, dam and mill pond. More information: rhmoen@frontier.com.
Oct. 13: Zoozort
Zoozort’s licensed animal exhibitor Noelle Bezio will show animals and provide fun and interesting facts about each animal on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in the Amundson Community Room at the library. The show will take place after the CAP senior luncheon catered by the Cambridge Market at 12 p.m., where lunch will consist of a BLT sandwich, loaded baked potato soup, and a cookie. Registration for the luncheon is $5 at the door. A second showing will take place at 12:30, and will be free for the community. RSVP to Heather at (608) 423-8045 by Oct. 6 for the luncheon and noon showing.
Oct. 23: Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail
Cambridge Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treat Trail is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to show off their Halloween costumes to parade around Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge, followed by a “Trick or Treating Trail” where kids can trick or treat downtown businesses. Want to get in on the fun? Meet in the parking lot behind Badger Bank at 102 W. Main Street at 9:45 a.m. to line up to walk in the parade. The total parade route is about 2.5 blocks long, making it an easy distance for little legs and kiddos eager to get their hands on some candy. For information call 608-423-3712.
DEERFIELD
Sept. 9-11: DCC Events
The Deerfield Community Center is hosting a number of upcoming events. On Thursday, Sept. 9, the DCC is selling concessions in the parking lot from 3 to 5 p.m. Menu includes brats, hot dogs, BBQ pulled pork, french fries and drinks. On Friday, Sept. 10, pick up breakfast on the go at the DCC parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, yogurt and a drink. And the fall garage sales are from Thursday, Sept. 9 to Saturday, Sept. 11. Email events@dccenter.org with an address, date and hours of the sale, and items that will be highlighted by Thrusday, Sept. 2 to be in the free listing. Customers can place orders for the breakfast on the go online at the DCC website. The DCC is at 10 Liberty St. #130, Deerfield, WI.
Sept. 12: Pack 88 Registration
Deerfield Pack 88 is ready to welcome new Scouts age K-5th grade. Meet for an informational meeting at Deerfield Community Park at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12th. There will be outdoor games offered for families at the park.
Sept. 18: Ewaste Collection
On Saturday, Sept. 18, there will be an ewaste collection dropoff at the Village Garage. From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., stop by the garage, located at 205 N. Industrial Park Rd., to give old electronics to the collection. If customers are considering dropping off a bulk collection, they must call customer care to schedule service for the collection. Call (608) 764-5497.
Sept. 25: Chili Fest
Deerfield Lions Club Chili Fest is set to happen on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. This 7th annual event will be a day full of entertainment benefiting the Lions Club. Enjoy the music of a great band lineup, taste all kinds of chili, participate in games and the cornhole tournmanet, and indulge in other kinds of concessions around the open air vendor market. Chili Fest will be at Fireman’s Park, 5 Park Dr, Deerfield, WI.
Sept. 26: AppleFest
Bittersweet Blessings Farm is hosting AppleFest on Sunday, Sept. 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 150 vendors will be selling fruits, flowers, and all things fall. Guests can try their hand at churning apple butter, indulge in harvest goodies, and pick their own apples in the farm’s orchard. The farm is located at 4509 WI-73, Deerfield, WI.
Oct. 23-24: Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour
The Earth, Wood and Fire Artists Tour is happening on Oct. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the countryside of South Central Wisconsin and learn about each artist’s personality, story and craft through their own art. This self-guided driving tour is a great way to touch something deep down that can only come from brilliant, new art. For more information call 608-513-0479.