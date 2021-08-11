The Deerfield Village Board has approved the architectural site plan, exterior elevations and exterior renderings for the Autumn Wood Apartments on the village’s south side.
At the board’s Aug. 9 meeting, Brett Riemen, a partner with developer Lakestone Properties in McFarland, recapped what was discussed at previous meetings and highlighted recent changes designed in part to help the development better fit into the neighborhood.
The company is envisioning constructing 5 buildings with 11 units each at Autumn Wood Parkway and Washburn Road.
Recent changes include sitting the apartments perpendicular to an adjacent village-owned pond so existing neighbors can keep their view to the water. Riemen also recapped the recent inclusion of more green space for residents, as well as picnic benches and built-in grill spaces.
Village Board member Tessa Dunnington suggested adding a sidewalk along the pond, saying it would “make it more inviting.” The pond “is not just for the residents,” Dunnington said. The idea was just a suggestion, not included in the Aug. 9 approvals.
Another issue discussed was parking. While apartment residents would have private garages and a parking spot in front of their garage, the board wondered about additional parking for visitors and family members.
“Sometimes human nature is to use the garage as a storage unit rather than for parking,” board member Gary Wieczorek said.
The plans were approved pending more upcoming discussion and finding a solution to parking concerns.
The board also began discussing a developer’s agreement with Lakestone Properties during the meeting.
Pending needed approvals, Lakestone Properties hopes to begin construction in October and envisions continuing construction in separate phases.