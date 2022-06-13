Utica Association shuts out Waterloo in home talent baseball

Brock Wanninger struck-out 11 batters, while Dane Schultz recorded two RBIs in a Utica Association 6-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 12.
Wanninger made quick work of Waterloo, striking out the side in the top of the first and second innings.
“He was getting ahead on every batter. His curveball looked good, his fastball looked sharp, so he was sharp today,” said Association head coach Christian Stokstad.
In the bottom of the second, Ryan Ellingson walked and then stole second base. Ellingson would score after Waterloo (0-6) committed an error, giving Utica a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the third, Waterloo led off the inning with a single. The next batter then smacked a hit towards right field.
Jacob Sanders attempted to make a sliding catch, but the ball dropped for a hit. With the Waterloo runner not taking a big lead at first, Sanders made a throw from his knees to get the runner out on a force play at second. Wanninger recorded a groundout and a strikeout to keep the McKays off the board.
“We’ve had some bad innings that have come back to haunt us, so it was good to see. Those were big plays and really could’ve changed the momentum in Waterloo’s way,” said Stokstad.
Max Gartzke led off the fifth inning with a double in the right-center field gap.
“Good things happen when he goes to right field. That got the inning going with a double and then followed up by a couple of more hits to right-center. It’s always a productive piece of hitting if you go that way,” said Stokstad.
After Waterloo then recorded two outs, Carson Knapp kept the inning going with a walk, bringing up Dane Schultz. Schultz hit a two-run double to give the Association a 3-0 lead.
Ben Hildebrandt drove in Schultz on a single and Wanninger hit an RBI triple, extending the lead to 5-0.
Andrew Iverson took over on the mound in the seventh in relief of Wanninger and kept the shutout going. Iverson pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh with a strikeout.
In the bottom of the frame, Iverson hit a sacrifice fly to score Knapp, extending the lead to 6-0. Iverson only allowed a single in the eighth and then struck-out two batters in the ninth as Utica took the win.
Wanninger pitched six innings, striking out 11 in the win.
Next Sunday, Utica (4-2) faces Fort Atkinson (3-3) at 1 p.m. at Jones Park.
Utica 6, Waterloo 0
Waterloo 000 000 000 — 0 3 5
Utica 001 040 10X — 6 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — U: Wanninger (W; 6-2-0-0-11-2), Iverson (3-1-0-0-3-0); W: Tschanz (8-7-6-5-3-4).
Leading hitters — U: Wanninger 3B, Schultz 2B, Hildebrandt 1x4; W: Limen 1x3, Filter 1x3, Radloff 2B.