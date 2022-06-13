 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
UTICA HOME TALENT

Utica Association shuts out Waterloo in home talent baseball

Brock Wanninger
Buy Now

Brock Wanninger throws a pitch in Utica's 6-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 12. Wanninger recorded 11 strikeouts in the win. 

Brock Wanninger struck-out 11 batters, while Dane Schultz recorded two RBIs in a Utica Association 6-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 12.

Wanninger made quick work of Waterloo, striking out the side in the top of the first and second innings.

“He was getting ahead on every batter. His curveball looked good, his fastball looked sharp, so he was sharp today,” said Association head coach Christian Stokstad.

In the bottom of the second, Ryan Ellingson walked and then stole second base. Ellingson would score after Waterloo (0-6) committed an error, giving Utica a 1-0 lead.

Ryan Ellingson
Buy Now

Ryan Ellingson scores a run in the second inning. 

In the top of the third, Waterloo led off the inning with a single. The next batter then smacked a hit towards right field.

Jacob Sanders attempted to make a sliding catch, but the ball dropped for a hit. With the Waterloo runner not taking a big lead at first, Sanders made a throw from his knees to get the runner out on a force play at second. Wanninger recorded a groundout and a strikeout to keep the McKays off the board.

Jacob Sanders
Buy Now

Jacob Sanders attempts to make a catch in right field in Utica's 6-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 12. Sanders did not make the catch, but was able to record a the force-out at second base. 

“We’ve had some bad innings that have come back to haunt us, so it was good to see. Those were big plays and really could’ve changed the momentum in Waterloo’s way,” said Stokstad.

Max Gartzke led off the fifth inning with a double in the right-center field gap.

“Good things happen when he goes to right field. That got the inning going with a double and then followed up by a couple of more hits to right-center. It’s always a productive piece of hitting if you go that way,” said Stokstad.

After Waterloo then recorded two outs, Carson Knapp kept the inning going with a walk, bringing up Dane Schultz. Schultz hit a two-run double to give the Association a 3-0 lead.

Carson Knapp
Buy Now

Carson Knapp digs for home in an Utica 6-0 win over Waterloo on Sunday, June 12. 

Ben Hildebrandt drove in Schultz on a single and Wanninger hit an RBI triple, extending the lead to 5-0.

Ben Hildebrandt
Buy Now

Ben Hildebrandt catches a throw at third base in Utica's 6-0 win on Sunday, June 12. 

Andrew Iverson took over on the mound in the seventh in relief of Wanninger and kept the shutout going. Iverson pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh with a strikeout.

In the bottom of the frame, Iverson hit a sacrifice fly to score Knapp, extending the lead to 6-0. Iverson only allowed a single in the eighth and then struck-out two batters in the ninth as Utica took the win.

Wanninger pitched six innings, striking out 11 in the win.

Next Sunday, Utica (4-2) faces Fort Atkinson (3-3) at 1 p.m. at Jones Park.

Utica 6, Waterloo 0

Waterloo 000 000 000 — 0 3 5

Utica 001 040 10X — 6 7 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — U: Wanninger (W; 6-2-0-0-11-2), Iverson (3-1-0-0-3-0); W: Tschanz (8-7-6-5-3-4).

Leading hitters — U: Wanninger 3B, Schultz 2B, Hildebrandt 1x4; W: Limen 1x3, Filter 1x3, Radloff 2B.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK