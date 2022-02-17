Christiana, town residents urge solar project rejection due to illegal farmland leases

The town of Christiana and two town residents have asked the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to reject a Chicago developer's proposed 6,300-acre solar project based on a technicality in state law, that they say limits the allowed duration of farmland leases.
Town residents Roxann Engelstad and Edward Lovell also, in a separate filing this week, asked the commission to dismiss due to illegal farmland leases an application from 3 Wisconsin utility companies that want to buy and operate the Koshkonong Solar Energy Center once it’s built by Invenergy, LLC, of Chicago.
The PSC expects to make a decision this spring on whether to grant Invenergy a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the 300-megawatt Koshkonong Solar Energy Center and 165-megawatt battery storage facility proposed in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana, west of Cambridge.
About 2,400 of those acres are envisioned to be installed with solar panels, with the rest buffer zone. The project would also include a new transmission line, underground connector lines and a new substation.
The Public Service Commission is also concurrently reviewing the joint application from Wisconsin Electric Power Company (WEPCO), Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPSC) and Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE) to buy and operate the proposed solar farm once it’s in place.
Public hearings on the project held last month before the commission drew scores of commentators who both spoke and submitted written testimony. Commenters ranged from local rural property owners whose homes are poised to be surrounded on up to three sides by solar panels, to Invenergy representatives, local municipal officials and renewable energy advocates who said the project is needed to meet state energy goals.
Illegal leases
In a filing on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Engelstad and Lovell asked the Public Service Commission to dismiss the pending application from Wisconsin Electric Power Company, Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Madison Gas and Electric Company.
They said long-term leases offered to rural property owners, on whose land solar panels would be installed, violate a state law that limits farmland leases to 15 years.
Engelstad and Lovell said the time required to develop the solar farm, followed by initial 25-year leases and potential 25-year extensions, could span up to 60 years.
In a second filing on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Engelstad and Lovell joined with the town of Christiana in asking the commission, again based on the allowed duration of farmland leases, to dismiss Invenergy’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity.
That certificate from the PSC is required for the project to move forward.
The proposed project area “is heavily dominated by row crop agriculture, primarily composed of corn and soybeans,” the Feb. 16 filing stated. “The application presents a project that depends on violating our state’s constitution. The commission cannot approve a CPCN that relies on void leases.”
Neither Invenergy nor the utility companies had submitted responses to either filing as of Thursday, Feb. 17.
It follows the filing of briefs with the commission in the past week by a variety of parties to the case, including Engelstad and Lovell, Invenergy, the town of Christiana, the village of Cambridge and several statewide groups.
S.O.U.L. of Wisconsin
Rob Danielson, of the non-profit group S.O.U.L. of Wisconsin (Save Our Unique Lands), noted in a Feb. 9 filing that Koshkonong Solar would be the largest utility-scale solar power plant in Wisconsin history.
It would have up to 1.1 million solar panels, up to 75 miles of underground connector lines, underground circuits, a substation and a new transmission line, he noted.
Danielson further said that thus far, information submitted by Invenergy and project supporters points to Koshkonong Solar not being needed to meet increasing public demand for power, rather, he said, it appears it's being pursued to meet utility companies’ long-term carbon dioxide reduction goals.
But, he said, that's based on limited information.
Invenergy’s apparent “interest in keeping its financial options open and its planning and contractual relations confidential has made it challenging for parties to understand what future this power plant actually holds,” Danielson said.
Danielson further said that the project has generated a significant amount of local controversy; is not in line with local land use plans; and could bring increased flooding due to local watershed damage.
He urged the Public Service Commission to require large cash payments to property owners whose homes would be surrounded on two or more sides by solar panels and suggested that a new non-profit be created and funded by the developer, to “protect and enhance the lands, waters and animal species within and surrounding the solar facilities.”
Finally, Danielson asked the commission to consider updating its administrative rules to require an environmental impact statement of future such projects. Only an environmental assessment was required of Koshkonong Solar.
School District of Cambridge
The School District of Cambridge, in a Feb. 9 filing, meanwhile cited safety and a potentially "undue adverse impact on other environmental values such as aesthetics of land and recreational use,” in its opposition to the project.
“At a minimum, the commission should require… a larger buffer between Cambridge Elementary School and the project border,” the school district wrote.
Town of Christiana
The town of Christiana, meanwhile, said in a Feb. 9 filing that it is already home to a more than 500-megawatt natural gas power plant and distribution infrastructure.
But, the town went on, Christiana’s character is predominantly rural agriculture “with most of the tillable land in cash crop production and dairy and beef cattle operations."
“Most of the residences are rural farmhouses or rural homes. It is against this backdrop that the commission is asked to approve a CPCN that will significantly destroy the heartland of Christiana," the town wrote.
The town further said Invenergy’s stance that the project would be a wholesale merchant plant is disingenuous. That the 3 utility companies are seeking to buy the solar farm and to sell the power themselves places this in a different category of utility plants, and is reason to reject the application, the town said.
And Christiana argued that the project is “entirely inconsistent” with the town’s land use plan, noting that that plan's stated goal is to “preserve the productive farmlands in the town for continued agricultural use.”
Village of Cambridge
The village of Cambridge, meanwhile, in a Feb. 9 filing, cited Invenergy’s “blatant disregard” for its land use plan that designates the U.S. Highway 12-18 corridor to its west as a key future growth area.
The commission has a duty to “ensure that the public interests that would ordinarily have been represented through robust planning, zoning and substantial public input, are not ignored,” the village wrote.
The village further alleged that Invenergy has been less than forthcoming since the project was proposed, providing “incomplete and misleading information,” and contended that the company has deliberately avoided “any direct engagement or negotiation over the village’s land use planning concerns.”
“Thus far, the decisions made about the future of the village of Cambridge have been made by a single, out-of-state company, and a handful of landowners influenced by private gain. No other interests have been considered,” the village wrote.
“The proposed project should not move forward unless the village of Cambridge is able to preserve a reasonable opportunity to remain a vital, growing and economically healthy community,” it added.
Clean Wisconsin
A Wisconsin non-profit group, meanwhile, in a filing on Feb. 9, took an opposite view, urging approval of Koshkonong Solar.
Clean Wisconsin said it intervened in the commission's review of the project “on behalf of itself and its approximately 20,000 members and supporters in the state of Wisconsin, many of whom live and work in Christiana, Deerfield, and surrounding areas, and many more who stand to benefit from the clean, reliable power produced.”
Clean Wisconsin said Invenergy has “made a more than adequate showing that the proposed project is indeed in the public interest.”
The group also foresaw the solar project to be more environmentally friendly than current farming practices in the area, that it said are “associated with sedimentation and excess nutrient runoff.”
It noted that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has labeled lower Koshkonong Creek as an impaired water, in part due to its phosphorus level and said many private wells in the town of Christiana have tested high for nitrates that are “typically associated with agricultural impacts.”
“In addition to the water quality benefits, the proposed project will provide other environmental benefits by replacing row with perennial natural grassland/prairie habitat that is likely to benefit numerous wildlife species, including imperiled pollinators,” Clean Wisconsin also wrote.
Koshkonong Solar
And finally, Koshkonong Solar Energy Center, a subsidiary of Invenergy, urged the PSC in a Feb. 9 filing to approve its application.
It said Koshkonong Solar “fulfills Wisconsin's energy policy goal of building new generation based on renewable resources,” and is “designed to avoid or minimize adverse impacts on the environment and the neighboring communities.”
It would produce electricity with zero air pollution emission; would have a positive impact on local water, soil and wildlife resources; would economically benefit participating farmers and the surrounding community; would have a “virtually noiseless, low-glare, and low visual profile,” and would accomplish “all of these positive impacts while maintaining consistency with the agricultural and rural emphasis of local land use plans,” the company wrote.