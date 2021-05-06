Sat. May 8 Season Opener (LM, HS, INT, BT, BO, LG)
Fri., May 14 Track Attack
Sat., May 15 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, BT, RW, BO)
Sat., May 22 Full Program (LM, SP INT, BT, RW, BO)
Sat., May 29 ARCA MWT Super Lates, LM Callout, HS (non-point), BT Spectacular
Sun., May 30 Tournament of Destruction
Sat., June 5 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, RW, BO, LG)
Sat., Jun 12 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, RW)
Fri., June 18 Track Attack
Sat., June 19 Full Program (LM, HS, BT, RW, BO, LG)
Sat., June 26 Kids Night (LM SP, HS, INT, BT, BO)
Sat., July 3 Special Program (LM, SP, HS, BT, LG)
Sun., July 4 Tournament of Destruction
Sat., July 10 Full Program (LM, SP HS, INT, BO, LG)
Fri., July 16 Track Attack
Sat., July 17 Tundra Super Lates, King of the Ol’ Cornfield, BT Spectacular, RW
Sat. July 24 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, RW, LG, Midwest Trucks)
Sat., July 31 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, BO)
Sat., Aug. 7 Tournament of Destruction
Sat., Aug. 14 Full Program (LM, HS, BT, RW, BO, LG)
Sat., Aug. 21 Full Program (LM, SP, HS, INT, RW, BO)
Sat., Aug. 28 Full Program (LM, SP, INT, BT, BO, LG)
Sat., Sept. 4 Legends & Bandolero Championships (LM, SP, HS, RW, BO, LG)
Sun., Sept. 5 Tournament of Destruction
Sat., Sept. 11 Season Championships (LM, SP, HS, INT, BT, RW)
Sept. 16-18 WI State Championships (All Divisions)
Oct. 22-24 Bracket Race
Sun., Oct. 31 Tournament of Destruction
Key: LM=Late Model; SP=Sportsman; HS=Hobby Stock; RW=Road Warrior; BT=Bandit; BO=Bandoleros; LG=Legends
