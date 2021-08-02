2021 Lake Ripley Ride rolls smoothly
The COVID-19 virus threw a wrench into plenty of plans in the summer of 2020. That included the Cambridge Community Activities Program (CAP)’s annual Lake Ripley Ride event for cyclists in the area and beyond. This year, CAP partnered with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) and brought the ride back Saturday, July 31, and it was just what the community needed.
There were three ride lengths cyclists could choose from: 18, 40, or 62 miles. Regardless of what path was chosen, all riders started at the beautiful beachfront of Ripley Park in Cambridge. Cyclists were treated to an outstanding day for a ride. There was just enough cloud coverage to keep the heat from being unbearable as around 330 riders, nearly the best turnout CAP had seen for this event, prepped for the ride.
“We had fantastic weather,” event organizer Joe Brady said. “It was just a great weekend. Overall, it was a huge success. It’s all thanks to our sponsors, volunteers, and participants. We are really lucky to have that many people helping out. We didn’t really have any issues, we were very pleased.”
Gayle Lunder, a local rider who participated in the 40-mile ride, was pleased with the experience as well.
“When you can contribute to local communities that are making a difference, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about,” Lunder said.
Waiting for Gayle and the other cyclists following the ride was a tasty display of food put on by the local Lions Club. Riders could kick back, relax, and enjoy the music on stage from a local band as they recovered from the journey. With the presence of COVID-19 still ripe in the minds of riders and organizers, social distancing was respected as much as possible as riders received and ate their food.
“As organizers, you worry every second about the riders,” Brady said. “You do your very best to assure that it’s a good ride and a good day for everyone.”
In case you missed the opportunity to take in the beauty of Lake Ripley while getting active and helping support the community, fear not! CAP is not done with summer programs yet. The “Try Cambridge Tri”, a sprint distance triathlon, will take place Sunday, August 15th at 7 a.m. CDT at Ripley Park. Registration is currently open. The CAP program is still seeking volunteers to help the Try Cambridge Tri run as smoothly as the Lake Ripley Ride. To register, visit https://www.cambridgecap.net/our-programs/specialevents/try-cambridge-tri/.