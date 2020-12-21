CAMBRIDGE
Library take and make crafts
The Cambridge Community Library is offering a take and make craft beginning Thursday, Dec. 17 for families to create at home. Craft kits are available at the library drive through window, at 101 Spring Water Alley in Cambridge. The library is also posting a gingerbread story video to its website and social media to go with this craft.
Dec. 19-31: Holiday Magic and Music
The Cambridge Community Library will be sharing a prerecorded holiday program on its social media and website, from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. Mike Schneider will perform magic tricks and polka music with a holiday spin.
Dec. 19-31: Minecraft Mania
The Cambridge Community Library will share a virtual Minecraft demonstration online from Dec. 19 to 31. The program, posted to the library’s social media and website, will teach you how to get started with the video game Minecraft.
Dec. 21-March 20: Enriched winter challenge
The Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
Tree decorations
The Cambridge Area Lions Club has set up Christmas decorations in Veterans Park at 100 E. Main Street in Cambridge. The decorations are now on, and will stay up through Christmas. The club is inviting people to drive or walk around the park to see decorations lit.
Jan 1: Ripley Park lights
The Cambridge Community Activities Program has set up its annual holiday lights in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road. The lights will be up from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. While the lights are free, CAP is accepting donations for the program.
Jan. 15-24: Scavenger hunt
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting a photo scavenger hunt in January as a fundraiser for the shelter. Between Jan. 15 and 24, you can hunt for places and items located in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Cambridge, which will be selected by the shelter and shared via email. Once you find these items, take a photo and submit them to the shelter by Jan. 24. Winners will be selected after Jan. 24. Register online at https://hsjc-wis.com for $10 a person.
DEERFIELD
Take and make craft
The Deerfield Public Library is offering a take and make craft project for adults to pick up, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The kit includes materials and instructions to make two magnets. One kit per adult will be available while supplies last. Call the library at (608) 764-8102 to schedule a pick-up.
Dec. 28: Annual meeting
The Deerfield Community Center is holding its annual meeting via video conference on Monday, Dec. 28 from 5-6:30 p.m. For a videoconference link, email DCC Board President Todd Tatlock at dccathletics@gmail.com or call (608) 764-5935.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
