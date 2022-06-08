Last inning rally not enough as Deerfield baseball has season end in sectional semifinal against Cuba City

The Deerfield baseball team’s run in the postseason came to end in the Division 3 Prairie du Chien Sectional with a 4-1 loss to Cuba City on Tuesday, June 7.
“Cal pitched another great game. That first inning, I don’t know if it was nerves, but we had some errors out there,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede.
In the top of the first inning, Cuba City put the lead-off batter on first after reaching on a dropped third strike. The Cubans then hit a ground ball and reached on a fielding error.
The throw to first base would also result in another error allowing the runners to advance another base. After advancing to third, the Cuba City runner attempted to score, but tripped rounding third. The umpire ruled obstruction, granting the runner home and giving Cuba City a 1-0 lead.
The Cubans scored another run off a sacrifice fly to take a 2-0 lead. That would be plenty of run support for Cuba City pitcher Kobe Vosberg, who recorded three strikeouts in the bottom of the frame.
“He kept us off balance all game. He overpowered our bottom of the lineup, that’s probably the quickest pitcher we’ve seen for those guys,” said Gloede.
The Demons cleaned up their defense in the second inning when the Cubans were retired in order. Junior Eric Staszak hit a two-out single for the Demons in the bottom of the frame, but was left at first base after a strikeout ended the inning.
With one out in the top of the third, junior pitcher Cal Fisher started a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning. Fisher fielded a ground ball and threw to sophomore shortstop Adam Suess for an out. While being slid into by the Cuba City runner heading to second, Suess made a strong throw to sophomore first baseman Austin Anderson for the final out in the inning.
In the top of the fourth, Deerfield kept the Cubans at two runs with some more great defense when sophomore Jackson Drobac battled the sun to make a catch on a fly ball.
Deerfield had a chance to rally when Fisher and Suess both walked to start the bottom of the fourth. However, an attempt at a bunt to move the runners over was caught, resulting in the first out. A fielder’s choice and a strikeout kept the score at 2-0 in favor of Cuba City.
After Fisher got two outs in the sixth off a strikeout and a popout, the Cubans rallied for two runs. A walk and a bloop hit that fell out of the reach of Drobac in center field gave Cuba City runners at second and third. A two-run single pushed Cuba City to a 4-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Fisher hit a fly ball to the warning track for the first out. After a flyout gave the Demons two outs, Drobac hit a single, but a strikeout kept the Demons without a run.
After Fisher recorded a 1-2-3 top of the seventh, the Demons had one last chance to score runs. Cuba City made a pitching change, taking out Vosberg, who had nine strikeouts and had limited the Demons to just two hits, and brought in Blake Bussan.
Taking advantage of the new pitcher, Staszak led off the inning with a single.
“We had some guys coming up that have been hitting the ball pretty good, so it was just keep hitting that ball hard,” said Gloede.
After an infield fly out, freshman Bryce Eickhoff walked to put runners on first and second. A flyout created two outs, bringing up Anderson, who kept the season alive with a single, loading the bases for Fisher.
The Cubans intentionally walked Fisher, bringing in a run and cutting the lead to 4-1.
Cuba City did not want Fisher, the Demons home-run leader, to potentially hit a game-tying grand-slam, opting for a run to score and avoid facing Fisher all together. Intentionally walking someone with the bases loaded is such a rare move that it has only happened three times in Major League Baseball history.
“I knew that they were probably going to walk Cal in that situation with the bases loaded, which I respect that coach for doing. I’m not happy that he did it, but it was probably the right call to do,” said Gloede.
The move paid off as Cuba City got out of the inning on a groundout, winning the semifinal 4-1 to advance to the sectional final held later that night. The Cubans (21-4) would advance to the state tournament with a 3-2 win over Viroqua.
Deerfield finishes with a record of 19-6, winning regionals and the Trailways-South Conference title. Seniors Jake Dunsirn and Wes Christianson graduate from the program.
Cuba City 4, Deerfield 1
Cuba City 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4 3 1
Deerfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 4 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (L; 7-3-4-2-8-1); CC: Vosberg (W; 6-2-0-0-9-3), Bussan (1-2-1-1-0-2).
Leading hitters — D: Staszak 2x3, Anderson 1x3, Drobac 1x3; CC: Soja 1x2, Bussan 1x3, Reese 1x3.