DEERFIELD
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
Wed., Aug. 12: Blood drive
There will be a blood drive hosted by the American Red Cross on Aug. 12 at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson St., from 1-6 p.m. Red Cross staff collected 49 units of blood, which would save about 147 lives, at the last Deerfield blood drive on June 10. To register to donate, visit redcross.org.
Sun., Aug. 16: 4-H meeting
Glacial Drumlin 4-H is holding its first meeting of the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 16 virtually. Families interested in joining 4-H should email glacialdrumlin4h@gmail.com. The club is open to youth in kindergarten through high school, with activities, community service and fairs. The club is holding virtual meetings now, with the hop of getting back to in-person meetings soon.
Jefferson County
Sept. 17-18: Human society pet spay/neuter clinic
The Humane Society of Jefferson County’s The Fix Is In, a low cost, mobile spay/neuter clinic for cats and small dogs, is Thursday and Friday, September 17-18. To make an appointment, or for more information or pricing, visit thefixisin.org. A $20 deposit will be required.
