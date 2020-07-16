BRENDEN PETERSON
BRENDEN PETERSON

Deerfield High School

Sports you played in high school: Soccer, Track, wrestling, cross country

Favorite sports moment Cross boys going to state

Favorite school subject: Math

GPA: 3.6

Post high school plans: Attending UW-Whitewater for Elementary Education

Song you’re listening to right now: Congratulations -Post Malone

Favorite place to eat: Any place will do, as long as we go to Wal-Mart after

I like competing against: Dodgeland

Motto/saying: There can be no great accomplishment without risk. -Neil Armstrong

