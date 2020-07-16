BRENDEN PETERSON
Deerfield High School
Sports you played in high school: Soccer, Track, wrestling, cross country
Favorite sports moment Cross boys going to state
Favorite school subject: Math
GPA: 3.6
Post high school plans: Attending UW-Whitewater for Elementary Education
Song you’re listening to right now: Congratulations -Post Malone
Favorite place to eat: Any place will do, as long as we go to Wal-Mart after
I like competing against: Dodgeland
Motto/saying: There can be no great accomplishment without risk. -Neil Armstrong
