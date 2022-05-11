Hello again!

It was almost exactly one year ago that I left my position as a reporter for the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent.
I am greatly looking forward to returning to the newspaper where I began my career, in an expanded role.
I will be serving as the managing editor of the Cambridge News/Deerfield Independent, as well as the managing editor of the Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle, working with a regional reporting team to cover Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove, Monona and McFarland.
I’m thrilled to be returning to Cambridge and Deerfield. These are the communities where I learned to be a journalist; where community members opened up and shared their passions with me; where I weathered the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, and watched our world change overnight.
I have incredible memories from nearly three years in these communities. Kayaking down Koshkonong Creek. Learning to plein air paint. Witnessing the largest bonfire in human history during Deerfield Homecoming. Watching students in both school districts grow up before my eyes.
I’m most looking forward to reconnecting with all of you that live in Cambridge and Deerfield, and hearing about what what I missed while I was away. And if we haven’t met before, I’m looking forward to getting to know you.
If you’d like to connect, email me at mwestberg@hngnews.com, or give me a call at 608-843-5451. Or, stop in to visit with me at the Deerfield Coffee house on Wednesday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m., or at the Cambridge Market Cafe on Friday, May 20 at 8:30 a.m.