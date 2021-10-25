As a life-long resident of Koshkonong Prairie, living on the same land that my family settled 180 years ago, I am writing this letter to appeal for its future.
We have farmed this rich soil and preserved the natural woodlands during these many generations. Now, we are being threatened by wealthy outside interests who only want to use us for profit. They do not care about the harm they will bring here.
I was happy to read about rooftop solar and optimistic about it last week in the Wisconsin State Journal, and then the editorial board blasted our community, talking down to the public about what is happening here in Christiana Township. It stated that the Koshkonong Solar Center will “create enough electricity to power 80,000 homes – about a quarter of the households in Dane County.” If only the solar power would be used here, but it will be sold to others and shipped elsewhere. The land use laws are being forgotten and shoved aside.
A company named Invenergy, LLC is centered in Chicago and pressuring local governments that they care for our planet when all they really want is to make more money and move on. There needs to be real planning for energy sources from wind, geothermal, hydro, wave action and more.
I want to propose a public forum to be held to allow the citizens to communicate their true feelings about the solar complex and to invite the press.
- David Gunnulson, Cambridge