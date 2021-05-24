You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Senior Meals

May 28-June 11 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

  • 1 min to read

CAMBRIDGE

CAP Senior Luncheons

The Cambridge Community Activities Program has resumed its Senior Luncheons on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. The next luncheon is Wednesday, June 9 on the patio of Keystone Grill, 206 W. Main St., Cambridge. The cost is $5. Entertainment will be provided at these two luncheons by local musicians. BINGO, cards and special activities that may included a day at the beach are envisioned to be offered in the near future. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees and is seeking sponsors interested in helping to cover the cost. To RSVP or for more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us or call 608-423-8045.

McFarland Senior Outreach meals

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, May 28

Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Broccoli Salad

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie meatballs

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, June 1

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty

}Orange Juice

Cinnamon Raisin Bread/Butter{/span

Veggie Egg Bake

Friday, June 4

Chicken Strips

Honey Mustard Sauce

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

3 Bean Salad

NAS – steamed peas

WW Roll/Butter

Mixed Fruit

Rainbow Sherbet Cup

MO – Tomato Cheese Sand.

NCS – SF Ice Cream

Tuesday, June 8

Tuna Salad

on bed of lettuce Sicilian Pasta Salad Corn Salad

Fruit Cup Chocolate chip cookie

MO – Egg Salad NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, June 11

Chicken Caesar Salad: Lettuce Grilled chicken shaved Parmesan WW croutons Caesar dressing

Copper Penny salad

Apple sauce

Rice Pudding

MO – Hummus and Pita

NCS – SF Pudding

DEERFIELD

DCC Meals

On Tuesday, June 1, the Deerfield Community Center will resume twice-weekly senior gatherings that have been on hold for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Going forward, BINGO, coffee and pastries will be offered from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesdays. On Thursdays, there will be euchre, coffee and pastries from 10 a.m. to Noon. On both days, to-go lunches will be available at noon for participants. Call Julie Schwenn at DCC to reserve a spot, (608) 764-5935, ext. 2. A $5 donation is suggested. Those who don't want to participate in the morning gathering but still would like to pick up a lunch can also contact DCC to reserve a spot. 

Recommended for you