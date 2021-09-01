I read an article in the Sunday State Journal regarding the Koshkonong Solar Center and was disturbed by a quote from a land owner, planning to lease acreage to solar panels, “We feel like we’re in a zoo for the glorification of those who like to look at what we do.
They’re not concerned if we can survive or not.” As a property owner, living near proposed panels, I feel the need to respond.
First, my thoughts on zoos; specifically Henry Vilas Zoo, has a history of animal conservation, not land destruction. They work with the community to keep the zoo free to enjoy. I love watching my grandchildren being awe struck by the animals and exhibits at the zoo. I do not look forward to showing them thousands of acres of bright, aesthetically displeasing panels that will eventually leech toxins into the ground water that they and future children will have to live with. There is no way to make or recycle/dispose of solar panels that won’t affect the environment they are proposing to benefit.
Secondly, I do not look at this man’s property as glorification for what he does. I look at the land and enjoy seeing the landscape changing with the seasons. I don’t care who owns it, but it is aesthetically pleasing and I appreciate the people who are good stewards of the land.
Finally, he is correct, I am not concerned if he can make it. I do not have any ill will toward him, I don’t even know him. I see him plant, fertilize and harvest with the newest, most advanced equipment and think that they must be doing well to afford that equipment. I am shocked when he claims to be a poor farmer and has millions of dollars invested in equipment in the field. He claims to be struggling when corn is at an all- time high. If he can’t afford his equipment, it doesn’t mean that he should jump at the first offer to get money to pay for it. Basic math and common sense can help solve this issue.
No sir, I am not thinking of you as I drive by your land, I think of God, Mother Nature and the beauty there. I am not against you, I am against the ugliness this project has brought to our corner of the world and the mess for future generations.
-Dawn Redford, Cambridge