May 6 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
May 22: Furry Friends 5K
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is hosting its annual Furry Friends 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 22 at Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson Ave. Jefferson. The race has raised over $195,000 for the humane society. Participants should register online at furryfriends5k.org/register, or in-person on Friday, May 21 from 3-6 p.m. and May 22 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. More information: (920) 674-2048.
CAMBRIDGE
May 8: CAP Play Place
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on May 8 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
May 15: ShredFest
Badger Bank in Cambridge is holding ShredFest on Saturday, May 15 from 9-11 a.m. at 102 W. Main Street. Shred-it Document Destruction Company will provide a large shredding truck, to dispose of waste paper. The event is meant to reduce the risk of identity theft by shredding paper containing sensitive personal information, and increase sustainability by recycling the shredded paper. More information: www.BadgerBank.bank.
May 21: Outdoor Movie Night
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding an outdoor movie night on Friday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. at the Cambridge Elementary School baseball field, 802 W. Water Street. CAP will be showing The Greatest Showman outdoors. Admission to the event is free, and concessions and glow sticks will be sold as a fundraiser for CAP C.A.R.E. Families should bring their own blankets and chairs to set up on the field. Yard games and the playground will be available from 8 p.m. until the start of the movie. Masks and social distancing encouraged. More information: (608) 423-8108.
May 22: Cambridge Farm to School Recycling Event
Cambridge Farm to School, a local nonprofit, is holding an electronics recycling event on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge High School, 403 Blue Jay Way. The nonprofit is recycling computers, appliances, electronics and batteries.
May 27: Safe at home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to stay home alone on May 27 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The class teaches safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do in emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.net.
DEERFIELD
May 6-8: Community garage sales
The annual community-wide garage sale weekend is May 6-8. The Deerfield Community Center is organizing a free listing for garage sales that weekend, including addresses, dates and times and items for sale. Visit www.dccenter.org to view the sale listing, or pick up a paper copy at one of the gas stations. More information: events@dccenter.org.
May 7: DCC Brat Stand
The Deerfield Community Center is selling brats and concessions on Friday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the DCC parking Lot, 10 Liberty St. On the menu will be brats, hot dogs, popcorn, bottled water and sweet treats. Purchase meals online at: https://forms.gle/U7WGPpQThvkE6WZh9.
May 12: Josh Fischer Memorial Spaghetti Dinner
The Deerfield Community Center is holding a to-go meal to benefit the Josh Fischer Memorial Scholarship Fund on Wednesday, May 12. Dinners must be ordered by May 11 at 11:59 p.m., and picked up from 5-6:30 p.m. at 10 Liberty Street. To order a meal, visit https://forms.gle/MMkSjQKGVraMcWRQA.
May 15: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will open for the season on Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. All current Dane County COVID-19 rules will apply this season, including social distancing and a face mask requirement for all shoppers and vendors. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
