A Town of Blooming Grove man was arrested following a vehicle pursuit near Deerfield on Sunday, Aug. 16.
Dane County deputies were investigating a battery that had occurred earlier in the day when the suspect’s vehicle, a 2006 Dodge Caravan, was observed about 11 a.m., speeding on U.S. Highway 12 at Deerfield Road. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit lasted 19 minutes, covered 18.3 miles, and reached speeds of 82 miles per hour.
The pursuit ended at U.S. Highway 12-18 and County Highway N when the driver stopped. The driver, Tom L. Schwersinske, 39, was arrested for domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct, eluding, felony intimidation of a victim, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, and a probation violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.