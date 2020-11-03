The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are both bringing elementary students back to school buildings.
In Cambridge, the return of students in grades 4K-2 on Monday, Nov. 2, followed a two-day shutdown in October due to a Covid-19-related staffing shortage, followed by two weeks of virtual learning.
In Deerfield, about 100 students in grades 4K-2 are set to return to Deerfield Elementary School next week for the district’s Virtual Plus program.
Cambridge
At the time that it shut down on Oct. 19, CES was offering in-person learning to students in grades 4K-5, with an optional virtual program for students in any grade.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said students returned to CES this week without incident.
“The time off from in-person learning allowed our staffing levels to return to near full strength,” Nikolay said in an email. “We know staffing will continue to be a challenge and there will likely be more starts and stops along the way.”
CES students in grades three, four and five are scheduled to return in-person on Nov. 9.
Cambridge High School and Nikolay Middle School students will not return in-person until at least Jan. 25, the school board decided in October.
Koshkonong Trails, the district’s project-based charter school for grades 7-12, will also wait until Jan. 25 to return in-person.
The district has allowed small numbers special education students and students with technology needs to return to the middle and high school buildings.
Laura Emrick, the lead teacher at Koshkonong Trails, recently told its Governance Board that the delay “definitely made sense for us as well.”
Students are adapting to virtual learning, Emrick said, “gaining in their confidence, and they’re feeling able to do this for longer.”
Deerfield
While Deerfield students in all grade levels will continue virtual learning, younger students will start returning to school in-person on Nov. 9 for optional learning.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said in an email that about 100 students in grades 4K-2 have signed up to return to school in-person for weekly supplemental Virtual Plus time.
The Virtual Plus program will allow students into school buildings with teachers for two hours in the afternoon on select days. Live virtual instruction will be condensed into the morning session, Jensen said.
The optional program will allow students to see teachers face to face in small groups, see classmates and work on additional activities.
Virtual learning will continue for all students, Jensen said, until mid-January.
The district has allowed handfuls of students receiving special education services and with technology needs to return to school buildings.
Jensen said Deerfield High School recently began offering optional study halls for high school students. The socially distanced study halls in the small gym give students a quiet place to finish homework.
