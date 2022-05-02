Letter to the Editor Letter to the Editor: Thanks for Lions Club bouquet May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week, Alan Mikkelson of the Deerfield Lions Club came to my door with a surprise flower bouquet. Thank you to the Lions Club for bringing me a bouquet during your flower sale.-Evelyn Mehltretter, Deerfield Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!