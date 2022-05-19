Cambridge softball wins in extra innings against Fort Atkinson, loses to Horicon and Lake Mills

Emma Nottestad homered as Cambridge's softball team prevailed in extra innings 7-5 versus host Fort Atkinson in the regular-season finale for both teams on Thursday, May 19.
The Blue Jays' Megan Bernhardt scored on an error in the eighth to make it 5-4 Cambridge. Hannah Larson crossed home on a wild pitch and Katherine Downing plated Saveea Freeland on a sacrifice bunt, extending the margin to 7-4.
Mikaya Cave reached on an error with one down in the home half of the eighth, scoring on a grounder by Sofia Unate for the final margin. Nottestad got a ground ball to end it with a runner on second, tossing all eight innings while allowing three earned on 11 hits with four strikeouts to earn the decision.
Fort leadoff hitter Alex Theriault, who was 3-for-5, doubled and scored on an error in the first. Nottestad got the Blue Jays (11-6) on the board with a two-run shot to right in the second.
Cambridge retook the lead in the third on back-to-back run-scoring singles with two away by Nottestad and Julia Schneider. Kaylee Jordan doubled to open the Fort (7-13) sixth, scoring on a base knock by Klauer, who was 3-for-3.
Cambridge (10-6) drew the fifth seed in the Division 3 playoffs and will travel to Lakeside Lutheran (14-6) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24 in the first round.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
CAMBRIDGE 7, FORT ATKINSON 5 (8)
Cambridge 022 000 3 -- 7 11 2
Fort 120 001 01 -- 5 11 6
Leading hitters -- C: Downing 2x4, Stenklyft 2x4, Nottestad 2x4 (HR), Larson 2x4; FA: Theriault 3x5 (2 2B), Klauer 3x3, Cave 2x4, Jordan (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- C: Nottestad W; 8-11-5-3-2-4; FA: Klauer L; 8-11-7-4-0-5.
Horicon 2, Cambridge 1
The Blue Jays were unable to hold the lead as Cambridge lost 2-1 to Horicon on Wednesday, May 18.
Senior Kate Downing hit a single to score junior Hannah Larson in the bottom of the fifth inning. Two runs off a bunt and a single by Horicon (17-5), the eighth ranked team in Division 4, pulled the Marsh Ladies ahead 2-1 in the seventh.
Horicon 2, Cambridge 1
Horicon 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 7 1
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 8 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-7-2-2-7-2); H: Gibbs (W; 7-8-1-1-6-0).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x4, Downing 2x4, Stenklyft 1x3; H: Miller 3x4, Boeck 1x3, Gibbs 1x3.
Lake Mills 4, Cambridge 0
Avery Chilson struck out seven in a two-hit shut-out when the Lake Mills softball team topped host Cambridge 4-0 on Tuesday, May 17.
Chilson walked just two, and threw 63 of her 94 pitches for strikes, retiring the first eight hitters she faced in order.
Belle Topel delivered a two-out RBI double in the Lake Mills first and Payton Quest followed with a run-scoring double of her own. In the L-Cat third, Tessa Kottwitz singled, advanced to third on a hit by Chilson and scored on a grounder by Haydenn Sellnow. Taylor Wollin added an RBI single in the sixth for the final margin as Lake Mills improved to 20-3.
Cambridge (10-5) starter Emma Nottestad allowed four earned on eight hits, striking out three, in seven frames in the loss.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
LAKE MILLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 0
Lake Mills 201 001 0 -- 4 8 0
Cambridge 000 000 0 -- 0 2 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x2 (2B), Topel 2x4 (2B), Quest (2B); C: Freeland (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Chilson W; 7-2-0-0-2-7; C: Nottestad L; 7-8-4-4-3-2.