Turville-Heitz is a write-in candidate to replace Payne on Jefferson County Board

A longtime town of Oakland resident is running as a write-in to replace Jefferson County Board District 16 Supervisor Laura Payne, who is stepping down.
Meg Turville-Heitz’s name won’t appear on the April 5 ballot, but she has officially registered with Jefferson County as a write-in candidate.
In a release Monday, March 14, Turville-Heitz noted that she is a a lifelong Wisconsinite and has lived in the town of Oakland for more than 30 years.
The 16th District encompasses the town of Oakland and part of the village of Cambridge.
“My experience includes working in watershed management; journalism; teaching college; raising produce, chickens and sheep for market on my town of Oakland farm (until my help left for college); and currently I’m the grant program director for the nonprofit Wisconsin Humanities, where I help cultural organizations obtain funding to do great programming in their communities,” she wrote.
Turville-Heitz said she stepped into the race “because I believe in serving my community. Over the years I’ve volunteered as a master gardener, lay minister, 4-H leader, conference runner, and researcher, among other things, and recently served on the town Planning Committee.”
“I think my experience will help as the county implements its updated comprehensive plan. I support creative thinking in promoting agricultural diversification and agri-tourism, as well as outdoor recreation and protecting natural gems like our lakes and rivers. I support maintaining both the rural character of the county and engaging in smart economic and urban growth. Trends indicate increased weather weirding and I want to focus on ways to protect lives and livelihoods as we plan for resilience and respond to natural or human-caused disasters,” she continued.
“My personal approach to life is to make things better and do no harm. As a county board supervisor I can promise to listen, pay attention, ask a lot of questions, and do my best to act in the best interests of town and county residents.”
Payne, who has represented the Cambridge-Oakland area on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors since 2014, filed non-candidacy papers with the Jefferson County clerk in advance of a Dec. 24 deadline.
No one filed papers to run as a regular candidate whose name would appear on the ballot. Turville-Heitz is the only person so far to register as a write-in.