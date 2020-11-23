Gov. Tony Evers last week announced $6.6 million in grants to 42 organizations across the state for providing support to school-aged children during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of these organizations included the Badgerland After School Enrichment program in Fort Atkinson, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County and the YMCA of Dane County, as well as several other organizations serving the greater Madison and Milwaukee areas.

The Out-of-School Support Grants are funded by CARES Act dollars, and were awarded to organizations that gave care to kids during the pandemic. The grants were announced Nov. 18.

“These out-of-school support providers are a critical part of ensuring Wisconsin kids have access to high-quality programming and a safe place to go,” said Gov. Evers in a release. “The pandemic has had a tremendous impact on our kids, and these organizations have stepped up in a big way to make sure they have the support they need to stay resilient.”

