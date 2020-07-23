While the coronavirus above all is the topic being discussed throughout the world as we know it, it isn’t the only thing being talked about during the 2020 high school football season around the state of Wisconsin.
In conjunction with the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, a statewide football-only realignment plan was developed roughly a year-and-a-half ago, changing the landscape of high school football in the state as we know it. In May 2019, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association gave final approval to the proposition.
It created 24 eight-team conferences, and 13 seven-team conferences, allowing all teams to schedule non-conference games at the start of their seasons while balancing the structure of their respective leagues.
Two local programs — Deerfield and Cambridge — are among them.
Deerfield will remain in the Trailways Conference. But unlike in past years when the Trailways had both Large and Small divisions, the next three years will be known only as the Trailways Conference.
“It made a lot of sense when they first brought it to the table,” said Deerfield football head coach Derek Sweger. “I think it’s even bigger than I initially thought it was — it’s massive — trying to move around that many teams in the state, trying to balance geography and competitive nature. I think they did a pretty good job.”
The Trailways Conference will continue to include Cambria-Friesland, Deerfield, Fall River/Rio, Johnson Creek, Lourdes Academy and Randolph. Meanwhile, joining the league will be St. John’s NW Military Academy of Delafield.
Wayland Academy of Beaver Dam was also scheduled to join, but instead will play as an independent, therefore, leaving Trailways teams with a third non-conference game.
“I’ll be curious as to how it plays out this year, and then in two years when teams can move around again,” Sweger added.
The Demons had both their ups and their downs in the previous decade. Deerfield went 29-20 the first five years, winning a pair of Trailways Large titles (2012 & 2014) while qualifying for the WIAA playoffs four times. But the back half hasn’t been as kind. After going 3-6 and finishing sixth in the Trailways Large in 2015, Deerfield was moved into the Trailways Small but struggled to a 7-31 record while making the postseason just once.
Deerfield went just 1-8 last season with a 34-14 Week 6 win over non-conference opponent Menominee Indian representing its lone victory.
The Demons faced their new conference opponent St. John’s in non-conference play last season, dropping a 25-6 Week 2 decision on the road. Deerfield will return to the Delafield campus on Saturday, Oct. 3 to face the Lancers in a 1 p.m. kickoff.
Deerfield is tentatively scheduled to open the season Aug. 21 against Dodgeland in Juneau.
But then again, will there be a season at all?
With a decision about the state of fall sports in Wisconsin coming in the next two weeks, all coaching staffs and athletes continue to keep their fingers crossed while preparing for what they hope is a season that becomes a reality.
Deerfield held its contact days, as allowed by the WIAA. Sweger said normally the Demons would have five contact days — three football-related days and two team-building days — but being within Dane County and having to abide by its restrictions, the five days were cut down to two.
“We still will have two virtual days,” Sweger said.
High school football is scheduled to begin the first week of August, with equipment hand-out on Aug. 3 and the first official day of practice on Aug. 4.
Cambridge last called the Eastern Suburban Conference home in the late 1990s, joining the Capitol Conference in 1999 before it became the Capitol South at the turn of the century.
The Blue Jays will no longer play in Capitol South, which became just a five-team conference when Wisconsin Heights became affiliated with 8-man football in 2016. While Marshall and Waterloo make the move to the ESC with Cambridge, Belleville now will now play in the Southwest Athletic League (SWAL) while New Glarus/Monticello will join the Southwest Conference.
The new ESC includes Cambridge, Clinton, Dodgeland, Markesan, Marshall, Palmyra-Eagle, Pardeeville and Waterloo.
Cambridge head coach and Athletic Director Mike Klingbeil made reference to one of the areas that led the WFCA and WIAA to their decision of the state-wide realignment.
“The problem became, especially in the small schools, we started losing conference teams to 8-man football. We were a victim of that pretty heavily when Wisconsin Heights left and being a split conference, we became a five-team conference where we were only playing four conference games,” he said. “We were left trying to fill that spot and now we had to find five non-conference games — that’s over half our season.”
Cambridge had terrific success in the Capitol South, winning the last three conference championships. The Blue Jays also made WIAA playoff appearances 12 times since the 2000 season, including four quarterfinal appearances.
Meanwhile, Cambridge had originally been placed in the SWAL.
“I asked ‘Why is Cambridge being put in a conference way down in the southwest corner?’ I fought tooth-and-nail with the WFCA board to get us placed back in an area where travel wasn’t so extensive,” Klingbeil said.
Klingbeil is looking forward to facing some of his new conference rivals, including Marshall and Waterloo.
“Being put back in with Marshall and Waterloo is great, we’ve had a lot of history with both of those schools and a lot of competitive contests. And, we’ve been playing the Trailways Large a lot in the playoffs — we played Palmyra-(Eagle) this year and played Markesan and Dodgeland the year before — I think it’s a really nice group of schools with a competitive balance.”
The Blue Jays are in the midst of holding their contact days this week.
“We broke up into two groups, kept our numbers down and kept a 6-foot spacing,” Klingbeil said. “I thought we were able to it successfully.”
Cambridge is tentatively slated to begin the season Aug. 21 against former Capitol South rival Belleville.
