Richard Zechzer is one of six soldiers from the Deerfield and Cambridge areas who will be featured in the 2021 edition of “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local veterans published each November.
Richard Zechzer had been in England less than a month when he died of disease, as did so many other World War I soldiers.
Zechzer, of Deerfield, was 23 years old when he began serving with the U.S. Army in April 1918, according to his military record filed with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. He was sent to England in late September after spending the spring and summer stateside, including in New York.
He died on Oct. 11, 1918, of pneumonia, at Southampton, England, according to news accounts at the time.
He was buried nearly two years later, on May 29, 1920, in the Deerfield Lutheran Church cemetery on Liberty Road in the Town of Deerfield, with full military honors.
Zechzer is one of five starred soldiers from Deerfield listed on an Honor Roll in Deerfield Fireman’s Park, as having died in World War I. The other four are George Draeger, Arthur Kopang, Curty Larson and Elmer Larson. In all, 91 Deerfield soldiers are listed on the Fireman’s Park monument as having served in World War I.
Some historical accounts suggest that up to 40 percent of U.S. Army and Navy personnel worldwide were sickened with influenza and related complications like pneumonia between September and November 1918, and that nearly as many U.S. soldiers may have died in 1918 of influenza and related complications as died in battle.
At the time of his death, Zechzer was a private in Company B of the U.S. Army’s 332nd Machine Gun Battalion.
According to his military record and other historic documents, Zechzer was born in Neuenfeld, Germany in 1893, the son of Ernestina and William Zechzer. Zechzer came to the United States with his parents as an infant in 1894, according to U.S. Census records, settling on a farm in the Town of Deerfield, on what today remains Zechzer Road.
He was the oldest of four children that included two brothers, Otto and Irwin, and a sister, Esther. His younger siblings were all born in Wisconsin, U.S. Census records show.
According to his military registration card filed on June 5, 1917, Zechzer had been working prior to the war as a self-employed blacksmith in the Town of Deerfield. He listed himself on the registration card as tall and of medium build, with blue eyes and light brown hair. He also noted on his military registration card that he had become a U.S. citizen.
Zechzer and his wife, Caroline, had wed on Dec. 22, 1917, just four months before he left for the war. The former Caroline Nelson was a life-long area resident, born in Deerfield in 1887. She would live out her life locally, dying at the age of 87 in 1975. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield and a longtime member of the local American Legion Auxiliary.
Richard and Caroline Zechzer and his parents are all buried near each other at the Deerfield Lutheran Church cemetery.
