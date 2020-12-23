Many parents nurture their children’s interests and take pride in their accomplishments. A solo performance at a music concert or an appearance on stage during a high school play or musical brings joy and gratification to both moms and dads.
In the case of John Leadholm, former Cambridge middle school teacher and high school dean of students, the linchpin was basketball, a sport that he had been coaching for many years before his sons, Shane and Cole, entered high school and joined the varsity squad. It was a wonderful experience for all three,
The oldest Leadholm didn’t have to sell his sons on basketball. Shane and Cole had been around the game for many years; at first, serving as ball boys on the sidelines while their dad coached.
“They sat through practices and rode in buses to games,” said the coach, who hung up his whistle in 2018 after 418 wins and 33 years of coaching Cambridge boys and girls basketball. “I think they gained an appreciation for the game at a young age.”
Shane remembers constantly playing basketball as a youngster in open gyms or open side hoops during team practices.
“I had some wonderful coaches and mentors help teach me not only how to be an athlete, but how to grow as a person. My biggest mentors were by far my parents, teachers, and coaches,” said Shane, who now teaches business education at Middleton High School. “I am very thankful for all of their advice, expertise, and lessons learned as they have helped shape the person I am today.”
Shane ended up playing four years on the varsity team. As a sophomore in 2007-08, he led the Blue Jays with 14.8 points per game and earned All-Capitol South Conference first team honors. Yet, the team managed only one victory in 21 games.
In his junior year, Cambridge improved to 13-11 overall and 7-3 in the conference. The Blue Jays knocked off Palmyra-Eagle, Deerfield and Watertown Luther Prep to win the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Division 3 regional. Yet, the Blue Jays’ playoff run came to an end with a 50-49 defeat to Cedar Grove-Belgium in the sectional semifinal.
Shane earned first team conference honors again after leading Cambridge with 16.5 points per game.
The Blue Jays graduated five seniors entering the 2009-10 season and slipped to an overall record of 9-15 and 2-8 in conference. But senior Shane finished his varsity career with another appearance on the all-conference first team after leading the team with 15.6 points per game.
Aside from basketball, Shane made his mark on the Cambridge boys golf team, which qualified for the Division 3 state tournament in 2008-09. In his junior year of 2008, the Blue Jays finished third behind state champion Eleva-Strum and runner-up Sevastopol as Leadholm ended with a 36-hole total of 173. As a senior in 2009, he shot a 163 as Cambridge took second in state with 655 team strokes, just eight more than champion Roncalli.
Shane went on to play one year of basketball at Edgewood College but after that, concentrated solely on men’s golf.
He said having his father as coach helped him mature.
“Not only was he coaching us all how to play the game of basketball, but he was also teaching us many life skills along the way,” Shane said. “The experiences and opportunities on the basketball court greatly strengthened our relationship off the court. Since high school, this has only continued but I thank the game of basketball for allowing me to have that unique father son experience.”
Shane’s younger brother, Cole, entered Cambridge in 2011 and starting as a sophomore, played three years on the varsity basketball team under his father. Cole said watching Shane play basketball for four seasons gave him the incentive to be a good team member.
“I definitely looked up to him as a role model,” Cole said. “And obviously my dad was a big presence on all of those teams as well. So with both of them playing a role, I had two strong role models to look up to.”
Cole did not score as much as Shane, but became an inspiration to the younger players.
“With Cole, he played with kids younger than him,” coach Leadholm said. “He played with the likes of JT Parish and Brendan Jarlsberg who were outstanding players. He served more as a mentorship to those kids.”
In 2012-13, Cole’s sophomore year, the Blue Jays finished 5-18 with a conference mark of 3-7.
Cole said he was nervous playing his first games on the varsity team, but being around several familiar faces helped him.
“I played with players like Danny Peppey and Tommy Ciampa who I had played with since elementary school. You feel more at ease playing with a team that you are comfortable with,” Cole said. “And then the second point would be having my dad on the bench. My dad and some other parents actually coached my youth teams growing up, so I was very used to having him as a coach. Having him be my coach for so long and then also be there for my first games at the varsity level made the transition to that level much smoother.”
Cole would not be a prolific scorer like his older brother as he averaged 3.9 points in 47 games. In his senior year of 2014-15, the team got off to a slow start by losing six of its first seven games, but the Blue Jays won nine of their next 13 to finish with an overall mark of 10-13 and 5-5 in the Capitol South Conference. Cole, who also played varsity golf at Cambridge, said his father’s guidance as a coach helped strength their parent/son relationship. “He was both my coach and my dad, and I think he wore both of those hats really well,” Cole said. “In the locker room or on the court, he had that coach hat on. He would give criticism or encouragement where it was needed and praise where it was due too. And then after the games, the dad hat came on. We would still talk basketball and review the games, but at a more personal level. Whether or not I had a great game or struggled, he was supportive. It’s not an easy position being the coach of your own kids, but I think my dad did a great job balancing that relationship and strengthening the bond that we have.”
Cole was the valedictorian of his 2015 graduating class at Cambridge and would earn the rank of scholar athlete by the WIAA. He graduated from the UW-Madison business school in 2019 and currently works as a chain supply analyst for Kohl’s Department Stores at the company’s corporate office in Menomonee Falls.
After watching his two sons graduate from high school and college, and latching on to successful careers, Leadholm looks upon their accomplishments with enormous pride. But also he gives kudos to his wife Lisa, who was there with him, offering encouragement to their kids.
“During practice and games, I was their coach. When we came home, I was their dad,” Leadholm said. “Credit goes to my wife overseeing the entire process and supporting the boys. When I was wearing my coach’s hat, I had to be critical of their play. She was a soothing influence.”
