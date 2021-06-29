Deerfield Library proposed to grow on West Nelson Street

The Deerfield Public Library on West Nelson Street would double in size at a cost of about $3 million, under a plan presented to the village board on June 28.
It would be one of two significant upcoming public building projects on West Nelson Street.
Village Hall
The village board also on June 28 voted to take proposals from architects to build a new village hall across from the library, adjacent to Deerfield Fireman’s Park, at a cost of up to $2 million.
Village hall proposals are due back to the village in August, with the hope of choosing a firm in early fall, completing design work by the end of 2021, beginning construction in the summer of 2022 and moving in by early 2023.
Architectural firms who return proposals will be asked to include an alternate cost estimate with an attached police station.
Village Board member Dave Wilkinson dissented in the vote, questioning the cost on top of the library project, and expressing concern about the amount of borrowing involved.
“How do we plan on paying for this?” Wilkinson questioned.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said the village could borrow for up to 10 years, or up to 20 years if it taps into a state trust fund, without having to seek local voter approval in a referendum.
Barrientos Design & Consulting, of Milwaukee, said in a report in September 2019 that Deerfield needed a larger, more secure village hall on a different site.
The village offices are now in a cramped building at 4 N. Main St., that was constructed in the 1880s.
Due to the small size of the current village hall’s meeting room, the village board has since the loosening this spring of COVID-19 gathering restrictions met at the Deerfield Fire Station to allow for social distancing. It had, prior to that, met virtually for more than a year due to the pandemic.
Library
Library Director Leah Fritsche said the library expansion proposal comes out of more than a year of discussion by the Library Board, also working with Barrientos Design & Consulting.
Barrientos Design & Consulting was paid $54,000 for its work, about $20,000 of which was covered by the Friends of the Deerfield Public Library, Fritsche said.
Fritsche said the process included touring the Cambridge Community Library, that was completed in 2015.
Barrientos Design will present a detailed report to the village board on July 26. After that, the village board will consider whether to move ahead to the next phase, which would include preparing architectural drawings and choosing a construction contractor.
Fritsche said the current proposal would expand the library to about 7,900 square feet, up from 3,900 square feet currently. It would grow toward West Nelson Street and toward the adjacent U.S. Post Office.
Fritsche said library use and circulation have grown steadily in recent years.
“I anticipate that will continue,” she said.
She said programming space has long been inadequate and “we are out of room for materials.”
“We just don’t have enough space, period,” Fritsche said.
She said there have been suggestions that the village ask the town of Deerfield to contribute to the construction cost, as well as the town and village of Cottage Grove. Cottage Grove doesn’t have a library, and Deerfield draws many users from that community, Fritsche said.
In other matters on June 28 the village board:
- Approved borrowing for the purchase of a new fire/rescue squad for the Deerfield Fire Department, at a total cost of $329,000, shared with the town of Deerfield. The village’s portion of the cost is $185,00, the town’s portion is $144,000.
- Approved conditional use permits for a second-story apartment at the Railhouse bar on South Industrial Parkway; for a dog and cat boarding business off State Highway 73 on the village’s south side,; and for and the expansion of Deerfield Tire & Auto on South Main Street. The village board also voted to allow Deerfield Tire & Auto owner Troy Feltz to combine his current lot and an adjacent lot into one, to allow for the expansion and agreed to extend the deadline for Feltz to spend a tax incremental finance grant previously granted by the village.
- Heard from McCredie that the village has received its first electronic payment from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), for about $132,000. The village board has not yet specified how that money will be spent.