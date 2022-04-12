The village of Deerfield is considering holding a November referendum to exceed its state levy cap for operating expenses.
The village board voted 5-0 on Monday, April 11, with Gary Wieczorek and Mike Gulickson absent, to pay Ehlers Public Finance Advisors up to $4,500 to help prepare for a referendum, including setting an appropriate dollar amount to go over the levy cap and drafting a referendum question.
Village Board member Scott Tebon said financial issues prompting the board to consider a referendum include an ongoing conversation about adding full-time Deer-Grove EMS staff in 2023; and the need in the past couple of years to pull from reserves to fund some of the annual village budget.
“It makes good sense for Ehlers to do the analysis on it, to start this process,” Tebon said.
Tebon said the $4,500 cost to hire Ehlers could be covered by the village’s federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) allocation.
In 2022, due to the levy cap, the village could only increase its budget by $1,600 over 2021, Village President Greg Frutiger said.
Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie said the village has pulled more than $25,000 out of reserves, “which we cannot keep on doing,” she said.
April 11 was the final meeting for Wieczorek and Dave Wilkinson, who lost re-election bids on April 5. They will be replaced beginning April 25 with newcomers Tracy Curtis and Kerri Hewitt.
In other matters on April 11, the village board:
- Heard from Stephanie Schwartz of Truckstar Collision Center, about an upcoming May 13 community open house to celebrate the company’s completion of its expansion on West Nelson Street and its 25th anniversary in business. It will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 13, and include shop tours, children’s activities, live music and food. The event is free but an RSVP is required for tickets, so Truckstar can plan for attendance numbers. RSVP by calling (608) 764-8374 or visiting truckstart.eventbrite.com.
- Voted to discontinue an alleyway behind the Bank of Deerfield. Bank officials in attendance at the meeting said its property is bisected by the alleyway and its continued existence impedes future plans to redevelop its site. President and CEO Darren Winkler said the bank has no specific redevelopment plans to share now, but those may be coming. “We’re just starting discussions on it,” he said.
- Briefly discussed an upcoming search to replace McCredie, who is retiring in August. More discussion is expected at the board’s next meeting about hiring a firm to assist in the search process.