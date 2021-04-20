Memorial Day events will be limited to park ceremony

A traditional tribute to veterans will take place in Cambridge on Memorial Day, but for the second year there will be no parade or fire department breakfast due to COVID-19.
In 2020, all three activities were canceled.
This year, the veterans’ remembrance will happen in Veteran’s Park at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. Individuals and organizations involved will include the Deerfield/Cambridge VFW, local pastor Jerry Sims, and Cambridge High School students leading the national anthem. The event will also include the playing of Taps and a short program in commemoration of fallen service personnel led by retired local members of the U.S. military.
Cambridge Village President Mark McNally, who has been involved in recent years in organizing the holiday activities outside of his role on the village board, announced the cancellation of the parade at an April 13 board meeting.
In a subsequent email, McNally said he “was very optimistic that the event would continue in future years,” as the pandemic fades.
Fire department breakfastThe Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department also announced on April 13 that its breakfast was canceled.
“We cannot take the chance to be a public super spreader event and also need to limit exposure to our volunteers and therefore our ability to respond to emergency incidents in our district,” Fire Chief Terry Johnson wrote in an email. “Our neighboring states are experiencing increase cases of COVID and the future is too unpredictable at this point. The last few years we have served around 1,000 guests. We have to order our food and supplies well ahead of time and we cannot take the financial risk.”
“We had considered a drive through set up but logistically we are concerned with traffic flow along Main Street and in and out of the fire station,” Johnson also wrote.
