Payne won't seek another Jefferson County Board term

Laura Payne, who has represented the Cambridge-Oakland area on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors since 2014, isn’t running again.
Payne filed non-candidacy papers with the Jefferson County clerk in advance of a Dec. 24 deadline. Her 16th District seat encompasses the town of Oakland and part of the village of Cambridge.
Payne didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on why she’s stepping down.
No one else has yet filed to run for Payne’s seat. It’s a 2-year term.
Locally, seats are also up in April on the Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale Village Boards; Deerfield and Cambridge School Boards; Oakland and Deerfield town boards; and Dane County Board.
Nomination papers could be obtained from village, town, county and school district offices beginning Dec. 1. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Dane County Board
Incumbent Kate McGinnity has declared her intent to run again for the Dane County Board’s 37th District seat, which includes the Cambridge and Deerfield areas. McGinnity was first elected to the county board in 2020. The seat is for two years.
School Boards
Two seats are open on the Deerfield School Board. Both are for 3-year terms. The seats are currently held by Melissa Frame and Lisa Sigurslid.
Two seats are open on the Cambridge School Board. Both are for 3-year terms. The seats are currently held by Mike Huffman and Courtney Reed Jenkins. Huffman has filed non-candidacy papers.
Village Boards
Three seats are up on the Cambridge Village Board. They’re currently held by Eric Wittwer, Wyatt Rose and Carla Galler. All are 2-year terms. Rose and Galler have filed non-incumbency papers.
There are three seats up on the Deerfield Village Board. They’re currently held by Arnold Evensen, David Wilkinson and Gary Wieczorek. All are seeking re-election, with 2-year terms.
Rockdale residents will hold a caucus at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17 at the Rockdale Village Hall to nominate candidates for the village board. Two seats are open, currently held by Alicia Hynes and Jeri Boden. Boden is not seeking re-election. Both seats are 2-year terms.
Town Boards
There are no races on the ballot this spring in the town of Christiana.
There are two seats up for election on the Deerfield Town Board. They’re both 2-year seats currently held by Nick Brattlie and Randy Behlke.
There are no races on the ballot this spring in the town of Lake Mills.
And two seats are open on the Oakland Town Board. Incumbents Jimmy DeGidio and Tom Jensen are up for re-election. Neither filed non-candidacy papers.
One seat is also open on the Oakland Sanitary District Board. It’s currently held by incumbent John Adsit.